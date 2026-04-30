ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 30 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.250 5.99% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 -34.04% ASX – ASX LIMITED 60.800 5.10% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.390 -9.45% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 94.000 4.44% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.350 -9.32% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.880 4.30% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.785 -9.16% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.920 3.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.570 -9.14% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 25.700 3.92% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 -8.94% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.170 3.54% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.925 -8.87% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.290 3.46% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.810 -8.50% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 42.720 3.41% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.170 -8.50% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.120 3.41% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.310 -8.07% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.510 3.16% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 34.390 -7.78% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 3.10% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.020 -7.59% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 3.03% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.560 -7.44% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 63.710 2.96% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.000 2.96% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.980 -7.04% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.460 2.93% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.485 -6.90% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.550 2.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.320 -6.71% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.565 2.73% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.700 -6.67% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 42.170 2.60% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.360 -6.49% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 22.630 2.54% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.360 -6.41%

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