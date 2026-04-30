ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 30 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.250
|5.99%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.940
|-34.04%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|60.800
|5.10%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.390
|-9.45%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|94.000
|4.44%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.350
|-9.32%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.880
|4.30%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.785
|-9.16%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.920
|3.98%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.570
|-9.14%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|25.700
|3.92%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.560
|-8.94%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.170
|3.54%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.925
|-8.87%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.290
|3.46%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.810
|-8.50%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|42.720
|3.41%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.170
|-8.50%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.120
|3.41%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.310
|-8.07%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.510
|3.16%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|34.390
|-7.78%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.330
|3.10%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.020
|-7.59%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.170
|3.03%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.560
|-7.44%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|63.710
|2.96%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.260
|-7.14%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|8.000
|2.96%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.980
|-7.04%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.460
|2.93%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.485
|-6.90%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|12.550
|2.78%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.320
|-6.71%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.565
|2.73%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.700
|-6.67%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED
|42.170
|2.60%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.360
|-6.49%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|22.630
|2.54%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.360
|-6.41%
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