ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 30 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.250 5.99% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 -34.04%
ASX – ASX LIMITED 60.800 5.10% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.390 -9.45%
COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 94.000 4.44% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.350 -9.32%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.880 4.30% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.785 -9.16%
CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.920 3.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.570 -9.14%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 25.700 3.92% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 -8.94%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.170 3.54% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.925 -8.87%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.290 3.46% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.810 -8.50%
WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 42.720 3.41% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.170 -8.50%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.120 3.41% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.310 -8.07%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.510 3.16% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 34.390 -7.78%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 3.10% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.020 -7.59%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 3.03% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.560 -7.44%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 63.710 2.96% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.260 -7.14%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.000 2.96% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.980 -7.04%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.460 2.93% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.485 -6.90%
PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.550 2.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.320 -6.71%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.565 2.73% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.700 -6.67%
SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 42.170 2.60% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.360 -6.49%
BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 22.630 2.54% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.360 -6.41%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-04-26

Apr 30 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession

Apr 30 2026 - Rudi's View
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 30, 2026

Apr 30 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Why Is PLS Still Heavily Shorted?

Apr 30 2026 - Commodities
5
The Short Report – 30 Apr 2026

Apr 30 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Apr 03 2026 - Australia
2
AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Apr 02 2026 - Small Caps
3
ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Apr 16 2026 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Apr 09 2026 - Rudi's View
5
AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Apr 27 2026 - Commodities
6
Webull Australia Moves to $0 Commission for International Trades.

Apr 02 2026 - PR NewsWire