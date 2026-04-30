Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession

Rudi's View | Apr 30 2026
As the world remains confident the situation in the Middle East will be resolved, Australia feels the pain.
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
Are markets becoming complacent?
The question has been asked multiple times over since war in the Middle East erupted on the final day of February. It is also the title above the latest media note from Franklin Templeton that entered the FNArena inbox this week.
But investors should not judge this market at face value. Beyond the opening paragraphs from Franklin Templeton's latest missive awaits a fairly constructive view for US and global equities generally as worst case scenarios remain off the agenda.
The world still has multiple tailwinds that will soften the blow from the current energy crisis.
On Wednesday, at a presentation in Sydney CBD, global strategists at JP Morgan proved equally as sanguine about the current stand-off around the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on economies and share markets.
If anyone is genuinely curious just why US equities manage to post fresh all-time record highs while there seems to be so much uncertainty related to war(s) in the Middle East, the constructive confidence as expressed by Franklin Templeton and JP Morgan might just provide the answer.
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