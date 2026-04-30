Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession

rudi-views
Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | Apr 30 2026

As the world remains confident the situation in the Middle East will be resolved, Australia feels the pain.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Are markets becoming complacent?

The question has been asked multiple times over since war in the Middle East erupted on the final day of February. It is also the title above the latest media note from Franklin Templeton that entered the FNArena inbox this week.

But investors should not judge this market at face value. Beyond the opening paragraphs from Franklin Templeton's latest missive awaits a fairly constructive view for US and global equities generally as worst case scenarios remain off the agenda.

The world still has multiple tailwinds that will soften the blow from the current energy crisis.

On Wednesday, at a presentation in Sydney CBD, global strategists at JP Morgan proved equally as sanguine about the current stand-off around the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on economies and share markets.

If anyone is genuinely curious just why US equities manage to post fresh all-time record highs while there seems to be so much uncertainty related to war(s) in the Middle East, the constructive confidence as expressed by Franklin Templeton and JP Morgan might just provide the answer.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Older Stories

1
Rudi’s View: More Downgrades Are Coming

Apr 29 2026
2
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls

Apr 23 2026
3
Rudi’s View: The Risk Of Disappointment

Apr 22 2026
4
Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Apr 09 2026
5
Rudi’s View: Strategists Touting Opportunities

Apr 02 2026
6
Rudi’s View: Don’t Mistake Orderly for Safety

Apr 01 2026

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Apr 03 2026 - Australia
2
AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Apr 02 2026 - Small Caps
3
ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Apr 16 2026 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Apr 09 2026 - Rudi's View
5
AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Apr 27 2026 - Commodities
6
Webull Australia Moves to $0 Commission for International Trades.

Apr 02 2026 - PR NewsWire