TransPerfect Legal Expands Construction Disputes Practice Group in Asia-Pacific

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Key Takeaways

TransPerfect Legal appoints Christian Breen as Senior Director of Consulting for the Asia-Pacific region.

Breen brings nearly two decades of experience advising on high-value construction matters across Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment expands TransPerfect Legal’s capabilities in the construction and infrastructure sector.

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced the appointment of Christian Breen to its growing Asia-Pacific team. Based in Australia, Breen joins as Senior Director of Consulting, bringing expertise in construction and dispute resolution across Australia and New Zealand.



Christian Breen

Breen will take a leadership role working alongside clients and internal teams to deliver practical, technology-enabled solutions across the full dispute and investigation lifecycle. He will help organizations manage large volumes of complex and fragmented data, streamline processes, and achieve commercially focused outcomes. He will also collaborate with TransPerfect Legal’s global Construction Dispute Practice Group on high-stakes matters across the construction and infrastructure sector.

With nearly two decades of experience practicing construction and insurance law, Breen has built a reputation for advising on and resolving some of the most complex, high-value contentious matters across both private practice and in-house environments. Most recently, he served as Legal Lead ANZ for Complex Resolutions at a global infrastructure firm, where he advised on large-scale, sensitive projects from inception through resolution. His work routinely involved coordinating cross-functional teams of external counsel, internal legal stakeholders, technologists, and commercial and delivery partners across multiple jurisdictions. He held direct responsibility for resolving claims worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"What drew me to TransPerfect Legal is its ability to combine global scale with practical, technology-driven solutions for clients," Breen said. "Having experienced firsthand the frustrations and pressures of running complex, high-stakes disputes, I’m motivated to leverage a new generation of tools and expertise to help clients avoid and resolve those challenges."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "AI and other technology solutions have become essential to how legal services are delivered. Christian’s experience will give our clients a significant strategic advantage in applying those technologies, particularly in such a data-intensive industry."

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 150 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

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