ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 01 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.640
|12.34%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.805
|-8.84%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.500
|9.76%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.900
|-4.26%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.605
|8.04%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|17.350
|6.31%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|12.000
|-3.54%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.820
|6.23%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|28.730
|-3.53%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|1.820
|-3.45%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.440
|5.23%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.360
|-3.17%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|19.260
|5.19%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|3.910
|-2.98%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|98.770
|5.07%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.345
|-2.89%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.375
|4.96%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|35.610
|-2.84%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.765
|4.75%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|2.960
|-2.63%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|66.700
|4.69%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|4.780
|-2.45%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.390
|4.37%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.940
|-2.40%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|43.330
|3.96%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.715
|-2.28%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.970
|3.91%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|6.290
|-2.18%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|29.050
|3.90%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.160
|-2.12%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|11.770
|3.88%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.495
|-1.98%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.850
|3.85%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.200
|-1.84%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.570
|3.80%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|38.270
|-1.82%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.200
|3.77%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.540
|-1.77%
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