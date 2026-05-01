ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 01 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.640 12.34% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.805 -8.84% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.500 9.76% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 -4.26% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.605 8.04% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.350 6.31% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.000 -3.54% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.820 6.23% RMD – RESMED INC 28.730 -3.53% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.180 5.88% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.820 -3.45% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.440 5.23% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.360 -3.17% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.260 5.19% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.910 -2.98% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 98.770 5.07% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.345 -2.89% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.375 4.96% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.610 -2.84% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.765 4.75% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.960 -2.63% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 66.700 4.69% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 4.780 -2.45% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.390 4.37% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.940 -2.40% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 43.330 3.96% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.715 -2.28% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.970 3.91% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 6.290 -2.18% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 29.050 3.90% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.160 -2.12% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.770 3.88% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.495 -1.98% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.850 3.85% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.200 -1.84% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.570 3.80% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 38.270 -1.82% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.200 3.77% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -1.77%

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