Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:19 AM

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This story features NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-By the end of April, the ASX200 had retreated from the 9021.5 high on April 14 by -4.3%, posting its eighth straight session decline into month’s end. The longest losing streak since 2018.

-The ASX200 managed a 2.17% rise in April, led by Info Tech, up 13.25%, and Real Estate, up 8.12%. Metals and Mining rose 4.6%, with Energy down -2.66%. Healthcare continued to lag, down -8.67%, and Consumer Staples off -4.08%.

-Reading between the tea leaves, the underperformance of Energy might be suggesting Mr Market is looking through the Middle East war to lower oil prices down the track.

-Under the hood, the performance of the domestic market has delivered a challenging time for investors. Unlike the Canadian market, which is often compared to Australia for its mining and financials exposure, Australia is very reliant on oil imports. Canada is relatively more self-sufficient and, like the US, is less exposed to the inflationary impacts of higher energy prices.

-In Australia, look no further than the quarterly updates, one would be hard-pressed not to find some mention of inflationary pressures and higher diesel costs across all sectors.

-Speaking of the US markets, April revealed one of the strongest V-shaped recoveries. Nasdaq rose 15.29% and the S&P500 rose 10.42%, reportedly the second strongest gain in April on record (since 1950). US indices closed at fresh all-time highs.

-Big tech earnings didn’t disappoint, but there will be a new Fed Chair, and the travails of global fuel supplies remain. Will the bond market test the new incoming Fed Chair?

-The US bond market is currently no longer pricing in any cuts from the Fed in 2026, versus -60bps of expected cuts in February.

-Looking ahead, the RBA meets next week on Tuesday, with markets pricing in 18bps of tightening at the meeting, and a cumulative 64bps of hikes for 2026. Australia is not alone, the Bank of England and ECB are also posturing for a rate hike, albeit the RBA was quicker to move with a persistent inflation problem.

-Earnings season continues in Australia, with National Australia Bank ((NAB)), Westpac ((WBC)), and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) set to report next week.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-IFM investors is expected to bid $4.75 for Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) and will increase to $5.10 if its shareholding reaches 45%

-Critical Metals Group ((CMG)) is rumoured to want to merge with European Lithium ((EUR))

-Eli Lilly has refused to list Mounjaro on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) as the price is considered too low

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has agreed to a deal with China’s state-backed iron ore buyer to use a yuan-based spot index price for some sales

-The Western Australian Supreme Court will decide on the validity of a fee, in terms of a new levy for Onslow, that could cost Mineral Resources ((MIN)) millions of dollars

-Woolworths Group ((WOW)) admits some specials are not in the “spirit” of ACCC guidelines

-Danone is the leading, and possibly only, bidder for Made Group

-European Lithium ((EUR)) is poised for a $1.96bn takeover bid from Critical Metals Corp

-Pepper Money ((PPM)) is targeting HSBC’s loan servicing rights, while Blackstone eyes the loan portfolio

-Oracle signed a $2.3bn deal with Australian data centre builder Datapod

-SkinCandy has a non-deal roadshow next week to gauge investor interest for a circa $200m raising

-NZ BlackBull Markets has a non-deal roadshow for its dual listing

-Oceana Metals ((OCN)) is raising $15m at 36c per share to fund the acquisition of rare earths project, Serra Negra in Brazil

-Whyalla steelworks will be closed for at least five weeks for maintenance

-Fletcher Building ((FBU)) has sold its reinforcing and wire business to United Industries for NZ$15.7m

-Pacific Equity Partners is bidding $747m for oOh!media ((OML))

-David Jones announced a pre-tax loss of $95.5m for the year to June 29, 2025

-Anthropic’s Mythos has banks on notice to address cybersecurity risks

-Fletcher Building ((FBU))is selling its wire business to United Industries, expects up to NZ$23m loss

-Fantastic Furniture is nearing a private equity-backed sale

-Grant Thornton Australia agreed to sell to a US private equity-backed counterpart

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and partners sold Cleco Power to Stonepeak for $8.3b

-Finder Energy ((FDR)) is seeking to raise $30m

-Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) maintained FY26 guidance after US tariff refund filing

-Sunshine Metals ((SHN)) launched an $18m capital raising

-Woolworths Group ((WOW)) accelerated competition with Coles Group ((COL)) after guideline breaches

-Grant Thornton Australia plans to join a global platform

-Family offices are backing Fifth Estate fundraising

-Rumours persist of an Atlassian takeover by Anthropic

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) buys out Worldline to take full control of merchant payments

-Altered Capital is the final bidder for Fletcher Living backed by Goldman Sachs

-Qscan sale narrows to a few bidders with valuation above NZ$800m

-Aldi profit drops -20% amid supermarket price war with Coles Group ((COL)) and Woolworths Group ((WOW))

-President Trump criticism escalates Big Tech regulatory tensions in Australia

-Lineage explores options for its $2.5bn Asia-Pacific business

-Tabcorp ((TAH)) bans professional gamblers

-Firmus IPO timing remains uncertain

-APRA urges banks to strengthen AI cyber defenses

-Meta admits deleting key evidence in dispute with Andrew Forrest

-Blackstone-backed Xpansiv is looking at a US$150m raising

-A.H. Beard collapse highlights pressure on Australian manufacturers

-APRA warns financial institutions lag on AI risk preparedness

-Leonardo AI founders deploy proceeds into new venture capital fund

-Sydney considers banning short-term rentals such as Airbnb

-Imricor Medical Systems ((IMR)) launches $60m capital raising

-PwC accused of overlooking risk signals in Corporate Travel ((CTD)) audits

-JBS faces $268m tax bill following audit despite strong profits

-AirTrunk invests $4.2b in Malaysia expansion

-New South Wales launches $4m program to support women startup founders

-Australia’s AI push seen as too focused on data centres over higher value opportunities, according to Blackbird

-Alceon advances $250m private capital strategy under new leadership

-Banks bad debt provisions may be weaker than they appear

-Siren Gold ((SNG)) expands large antimony-gold system in New Zealand

-Airwallex losses widen despite revenue surpassing $100m

-Nine Network ((NEC)) unveils plan to make TV news more cost efficient

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of upcoming events, see FNArena’s Corporate Calendar:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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