Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 23 April 2026 to 30 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Monday 27 April 2026

Analysts are increasingly toying with the idea that the AI infrastructure build out might just herald the next super cycle for commodities

2 – Uranium Week: Rising Interest From Utilities

Tuesday 28 April 2026

Looking past the near term market volatility and uncertainty around rising costs and reagent supply shortages, analysts maintain the longer term outlook for U308 continues to improve

3 – The Market In Numbers – 25 Apr 2026

Saturday 25 April 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

4 – In Brief: Light & Wonder, Playside Studios, Latrobe Magnesium

Friday 24 April 2026

This week’s In Brief looks at two gaming stocks poised for a re-rating and a burgeoning manganese producer to plug a critical mineral supply chain risk

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 April 2026

Friday 24 April 2026

Our top ten news stories from 16 April 2026 to 23 April 2026

6 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls

Thursday 23 April 2026

Conviction Buys and sector favourites; for those investors looking to amend strategies and portfolio exposures

7 – Cleanaway Eyes Margin Growth, Cash Upside

Friday 24 April 2026

Analysts see Cleanaway Waste Management’s updated strategy as positioning the company for earnings upside

8 – Cochlear’s Shock Downgrade Raises Concerns

Thursday 23 April 2026

Cochlear’s shock downgrade has challenged the long-held assumption the company is immune to economic cycles

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-04-26

Friday 24 April 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

Wednesday 29 April 2026

Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil

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