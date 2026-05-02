The Market In Numbers – 2 May 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 02 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13039.200 1.28% 1.05% 0.98% -3.76% 3.46%
All Ordinaries 8954.70 -0.57% 0.75% 3.12% -0.75% 2.07%
S&P ASX 200 8729.80 -0.65% 0.74% 2.92% 0.18% 2.19%
S&P ASX 300 8662.70 -0.65% 0.73% 2.99% -0.23% 2.23%
Communication Services 1735.40 -0.76% 0.74% 2.55% -0.30% -6.35%
Consumer Discretionary 3433.20 -0.80% 0.78% 2.00% -14.02% -17.13%
Consumer Staples 12166.50 -5.45% 1.13% -3.00% 4.72% 0.39%
Energy 11066.60 1.96% 0.02% -2.64% 32.29% 27.57%
Financials 9532.40 -0.31% -0.25% 2.61% 2.10% 0.04%
Health Care 25375.20 -2.91% 0.21% -8.47% -24.90% -39.01%
Industrials 8096.90 1.51% 1.27% 2.87% -3.90% -2.67%
Info Technology 1776.00 -0.85% 0.73% 14.08% -17.55% -38.78%
Materials 23174.00 -1.25% 2.09% 6.45% 9.72% 46.13%
Real Estate 3573.50 1.17% 1.01% 9.21% -9.90% -8.34%
Utilities 10499.60 -1.49% 0.56% 0.22% 8.72% 14.86%
A-REITs 1654.30 1.22% 1.05% 9.72% -9.39% -7.63%
All Technology Index 2815.00 -1.23% 0.77% 10.59% -17.12% -30.39%
Banks 4114.80 -1.02% -0.67% 0.00% 1.14% 2.29%
Gold Index 16873.80 -5.14% 1.00% 1.29% -9.64% 46.00%
Metals & Mining 8046.50 -1.22% 2.07% 6.77% 10.73% 54.12%

The World

Index 02 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 10363.93 -0.15% -0.14% 1.84% 4.26% 18.30%
DAX30 24292.38 0.68% 0.00% 7.11% -0.81% 1.60%
Hang Seng 25776.53 -0.78% 0.00% 3.99% -0.30% 7.08%
Nikkei 225 59513.12 -0.34% 0.38% 16.55% 18.22% 46.99%
NZ50 13039.200 1.28% 1.05% 0.98% -3.76% 3.46%
DJIA 49499.27 0.55% -0.31% 6.81% 2.34% 12.26%
S&P500 7230.12 0.91% 0.29% 10.75% 4.84% 16.52%
Nasdaq Comp 25114.44 1.12% 0.89% 16.32% 7.24% 23.29%

Metals & Minerals

Index 02 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 4636.00 -1.54% 1.73% 2.15% 5.69% 40.39%
Silver (oz) 74.24 -1.59% 3.38% 5.90% -4.72% 105.07%
Copper (lb) 6.0283 0.05% 1.65% 9.91% 6.09% 18.31%
Aluminium (lb) 1.5805 -3.76% 0.06% 1.52% 18.17% 34.03%
Nickel (lb) 8.7681 4.88% 0.28% 13.65% 17.10% 28.58%
Zinc (lb) 1.5283 -2.73% 1.58% 5.24% 9.67% 21.05%
Uranium (lb) weekly 86.25 -0.86% 0.00% 3.60% 5.18% 9.66%
Iron Ore (t) 107.18 0.11% 0.03% 0.81% 0.05% 13.43%

Energy

Index 02 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 105.45 8.71% -2.42% 0.45% 83.65% 60.94%
Brent Crude 111.22 5.04% -1.09% 2.34% 82.78% 66.50%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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