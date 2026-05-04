ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 04 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.775 7.64% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.550 -9.90% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.100 6.90% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.420 -8.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.440 6.73% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.835 -7.22% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.890 6.34% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.335 -6.94% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.230 6.15% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.285 -6.56% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.230 5.69% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.700 -5.65% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.420 5.58% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.280 5.56% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.575 -4.96% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.370 5.31% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.120 -4.88% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.064 4.92% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.740 -4.40% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.290 4.89% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.080 -4.15% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.750 3.88% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 22.020 -3.93% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.670 3.78% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.990 -3.92% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.440 3.76% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.290 -3.80% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.450 3.75% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.465 -3.62% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.400 3.65% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.380 -3.58% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.590 3.51% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.110 -3.48% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.180 3.51% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.555 -3.48% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.225 3.38% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.420 -3.20% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.550 3.33% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.390 -3.10%

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