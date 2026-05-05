ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.010
|9.33%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|2.990
|-38.48%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|9.850
|6.60%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|39.800
|-9.38%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.890
|5.75%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.155
|-8.82%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|45.750
|5.22%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.900
|-7.05%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|16.210
|4.99%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.605
|-6.92%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|10.590
|4.23%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.630
|-6.87%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|16.680
|3.93%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.040
|-6.67%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|86.170
|3.92%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.220
|-6.38%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.265
|3.92%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|18.020
|-6.34%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|4.170
|3.73%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.060
|-6.25%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|9.550
|3.24%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.750
|-5.86%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.800
|3.23%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.300
|-5.69%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.920
|3.18%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.350
|-4.59%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.655
|3.15%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.550
|-4.35%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.640
|3.11%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.970
|-4.19%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.240
|2.95%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|45.080
|-4.09%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|2.720
|2.64%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.480
|-4.00%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|1.755
|2.63%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|20.280
|-3.98%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.420
|2.54%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.130
|-3.93%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|11.660
|2.37%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.270
|-3.83%
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