ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.010 9.33% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 2.990 -38.48% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.850 6.60% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 39.800 -9.38% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.890 5.75% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 45.750 5.22% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.900 -7.05% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.210 4.99% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.605 -6.92% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 10.590 4.23% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.630 -6.87% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.680 3.93% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.040 -6.67% XRO – XERO LIMITED 86.170 3.92% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -6.38% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.265 3.92% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 18.020 -6.34% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.170 3.73% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.060 -6.25% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.550 3.24% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.750 -5.86% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.800 3.23% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.300 -5.69% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.920 3.18% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 -4.59% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.655 3.15% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.550 -4.35% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.640 3.11% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.970 -4.19% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.240 2.95% DPM – DPM METALS INC 45.080 -4.09% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 2.720 2.64% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 1.755 2.63% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 20.280 -3.98% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.420 2.54% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.130 -3.93% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.660 2.37% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.270 -3.83%

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