Treasure Chest: GrainCorp

Treasure Chest | 2:08 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is on GrainCorp.

By Greg Peel

Whose Idea Is It?

Jarden

The subject:

Initiation of coverage of GrainCorp with an Underweight rating.

More info:

GrainCorp ((GNC)) is the dominant grain storage, handling and export operator on Australia's east coast, and a leading canola crusher and edible oils refiner.

GrainCorp’s guidance update in early February disappointed, with earnings guidance falling well short of consensus.

Morgans noted volume guidance was fine, but margins had continued to come under pressure, with Australian grain prices at a premium to US prices as well as low grain prices resulting in farmers selling less grain, which places pressure on the company's network.