ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 06 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.950 25.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.770 -8.93% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.950 17.06% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 72.980 -6.28% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 12.070 14.95% 360 – LIFE360 INC 19.840 -5.88% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.670 10.74% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.800 -5.47% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.725 10.69% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.290 -5.03% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 9.68% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.760 -5.00% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.560 8.02% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.870 -4.68% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 13.520 7.64% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.150 -4.37% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.080 6.60% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.725 -4.17% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.480 6.40% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.090 -4.13% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.540 6.28% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.450 -4.09% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.650 5.82% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.830 -3.94% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.560 5.79% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 5.66% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 16.620 -3.60% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 21.390 5.47% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.510 -3.56% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.470 5.00% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.320 -3.45% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.400 4.80% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.100 -3.27% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 8.050 4.68% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.370 -3.27% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 73.420 4.63% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.665 -3.20% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 24.510 -3.12%

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