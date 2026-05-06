ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 06 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.950
|25.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.770
|-8.93%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|2.950
|17.06%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|72.980
|-6.28%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|12.070
|14.95%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|19.840
|-5.88%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.670
|10.74%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.800
|-5.47%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.725
|10.69%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.290
|-5.03%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.170
|9.68%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.760
|-5.00%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.560
|8.02%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.870
|-4.68%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|13.520
|7.64%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|11.150
|-4.37%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.080
|6.60%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.725
|-4.17%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|6.480
|6.40%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.090
|-4.13%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.540
|6.28%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.450
|-4.09%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.650
|5.82%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.830
|-3.94%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.560
|5.79%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.280
|5.66%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|16.620
|-3.60%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|21.390
|5.47%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.510
|-3.56%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.470
|5.00%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.320
|-3.45%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.400
|4.80%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.100
|-3.27%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|8.050
|4.68%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.370
|-3.27%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|73.420
|4.63%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.665
|-3.20%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|24.510
|-3.12%
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