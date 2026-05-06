EcoFlow Unveils OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase at Smart Energy 2026 as Australia Accelerates Towards Smarter Home Energy

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Next-generation EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase system unveiled for scalable, whole-home energy in Australia

Storage capacity expandable up to 30kWh stack, with 10,000 cell-cycle battery lifespan

Designed for faster installation and reduced system losses

Advanced solar optimisation with triple MPPT architecture for complex rooftop layouts

Designed to align with Clean Energy Council standards and support accredited installers

Full press pack, including images and data sheet here

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow will unveil OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase, its next-generation home battery system, at Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition, taking place from 6–7 May.

Positioned at the intersection of performance, scalability, and intelligent energy management, OCEAN 2 marks a significant evolution for residential energy systems in Australia. Designed to meet the needs of a rapidly electrifying housing market, the system supports everything from everyday households to high-demand homes integrating solar, electric vehicles, and advanced electrification technologies.

As Australia continues to face rising energy costs and increasing pressure on grid infrastructure, demand is growing for solutions that give households greater control over how energy is generated, stored, and used. OCEAN 2 has been developed in response to this shift, delivering a system that adapts over time as energy needs evolve.

EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase has long-term flexibility at its core. Systems can start small and expand as required, supporting up to 300 kWh of storage capacity when configured in parallel. This enables households to scale their energy independence without replacing existing infrastructure. With a 10,000-cycle battery lifespan, OCEAN 2 is engineered for durability and sustained performance over many years.

Performance has been optimised for real-world Australian conditions. With three independent MPPTs, the system can maximise solar generation across rooftops with multiple orientations or partial shading, ensuring consistent energy capture throughout the day. High input capacity per string allows installers to design higher-yield systems with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Efficiency extends beyond generation. OCEAN 2 operates at just 50W during light-load discharge, reducing baseline energy consumption and contributing to meaningful long-term savings. Over a 15-year period, this equates to estimated lifetime energy savings of up to 6,000 kWh.

Installation has been streamlined to support Australia’s fast-growing installer network. With a compact design, integrated components, and reduced on-site complexity, OCEAN 2 is built to save time across installation and commissioning. Each battery pack weighs 46kg and supports both indoor and outdoor installation, providing flexibility across a wide range of property types.

Crucially for the Australian market, OCEAN 2 has been developed to align with Clean Energy Council requirements, supporting compliance pathways and enabling installation by accredited professionals. This ensures the system integrates seamlessly into established installer workflows while meeting the standards required for grid connection and incentive eligibility.

Whole-home backup capability is included as standard, enabling seamless switching to maintain power continuity across essential loads.

EcoFlow also offers an optional Single-Phase gateway to enable AC-coupling existing solar system and flexible battery location choosing, with a smart port handling either a smart load or generator input.

This is supported by a multi-layered safety architecture, combining active and passive protection mechanisms across the battery system, alongside a 15-year warranty designed for long-term reliability.

At a system level, OCEAN 2 integrates into EcoFlow’s wider Home Energy Ecosystem, connecting solar generation, storage, and smart home technologies into a single intelligent platform. Through its Home Energy Management System, the system can automatically optimise energy usage based on demand and time-of-use tariffs, helping households maximise self-consumption and reduce reliance on the grid.

Craig Bilboe, Head of Residential UK & ANZ for EcoFlow, said:

"Australian homes are already leading the way in solar adoption, but the next step is how that energy is stored and used more intelligently. OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase has been designed to support that shift. It gives installers a system that fits into existing accreditation frameworks, while giving households the flexibility to expand and optimise their energy use over time."

Visitors to the EcoFlow stand at Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition will be able to experience live demonstrations of OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase, explore upcoming product developments including the also new OCEAN 2 Three-Phase, and speak directly with EcoFlow’s technical and commercial teams.

To register or learn more, visit: https://energy.ecoflow.com/au/smart-energy-sydney-2026?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=new_product_release_20260422

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