(E,E)-bisantrene Discovered to Function via Silencing of c-MYC Expression

PR NewsWire | May 06 2026

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Preclinical studies have highlighted how (E,E)-bisantrene silences c-MYC gene expression via G4-DNA binding and stabilization leading to clinically relevant and broad anticancer activity

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Racura Oncology, an Australian Phase 3 stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, reports the discovery of the primary mechanism of action (MOA) of its lead oncology asset, (E,E)-bisantrene. Bisantrene has a long clinical history of activity across a range of cancer indications, but its mechanism of action has been unknown.

Preclinical studies undertaken by Racura and collaborators identified that (E,E)-bisantrene exerts its anticancer activity by binding to and stabilizing G-quadruplex (G4) DNA and RNA structures, key regulatory elements involved in controlling oncogene expression.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, Racura presented new preclinical data demonstrating that (E,E)-bisantrene directly binds and stabilizes G4 DNA structures within the c-MYC gene promoter region, resulting in potent suppression of c-MYC expression and broad cytotoxic activity in a wide range of cancer models.[1][2]

The MYC protein functions as a master regulator of gene expression, governing thousands of genes involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival, metabolic reprogramming, chemotherapy resistance, and immune surveillance.[3] Crucially, MYC is the most commonly deregulated oncogene across human cancers, and has often been referred to as the ‘holy grail’ of targets due to its prevalence across many cancer indications. The promoter region of the c-MYC gene contains G4 DNA structures, which can suppress MYC expression when stabilized by drug binding.[4]

Race Oncology CEO and Managing Director, Dr Daniel Tillett said, "The discovery that (E,E)-bisantrene acts primarily by binding to G4-DNA structures leading to the inhibition of c-MYC expression fundamentally changes our thinking on how to best use this drug in the clinic.

This body of work significantly advances our understanding of (E,E)-bisantrene and highlights its potential as a best-in-class therapy targeting a central driver of cancer, MYC dysregulation."

About Racura Oncology

Racura Oncology (ASX: RAC) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to silence cancer. Our lead asset, (E,E)-bisantrene, is a small molecule anticancer agent that primarily functions via G4-DNA and RNA binding, leading to potent silencing of the important cancer growth regulator MYC.

Racura is advancing a proprietary formulation of (E,E)-bisantrene (RC220) to address the high unmet needs of patients across multiple oncology indications, with a Phase 3 clinical program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a Phase 1a/b program in mutant epidermal growth factor receptor non-small cell lung cancer (EGFRm NSCLC), and a Phase 1a/b program in combination with the anthracycline doxorubicin, where we aim to deliver both cardioprotection and enhanced anticancer activity for solid tumor patients.

Learn more at www.racuraoncology.com .

The material in this release has been prepared by Racura Oncology Limited (ACN 149 318 749) (Company).

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[1] Sunhi, S. et al. (E,E)-bisantrene silences c-MYC expression by stabilizing its promotor region G-quadruplex. Cancer Res. 86 (7_Supplement): 5751. (2026). doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2026-5751

[2] https://announcements.racuraoncology.com/announcements/7502286

[3] Dhanasekaran, R. et al. The MYC oncogene — the grand orchestrator of cancer growth and immune evasion. Nat. Rev. Clin. Oncol. 19, 23–36 (2022).

[4] Siddiqui-Jain, A., Grand, C. L., Bearss, D. J. & Hurley, L. H. Direct evidence for a G-quadruplex in a promoter region and its targeting with a small molecule to repress c-MYC transcription. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 99, 11593–11598 (2002).

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