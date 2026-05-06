OpenTable’s inaugural Restaurant Awards shine a spotlight on Melbourne’s Hospitality Landscape

PR NewsWire | May 06 2026

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OpenTable’s Restaurant Awards in Melbourne celebrate the passion, craft and resilience of the restaurant industry across Icons, Industry Choice and People’s Choice categories

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, today announces its inaugural Restaurant Awards – celebrating the restaurants and operators that define Melbourne’s vibrant dining scene.

New research reveals that 63% of Australian diners are more likely to try a restaurant they haven’t visited yet if it has an award, or is named on a ‘best restaurants’ list*. Now, through its new awards and Icons launch OpenTable is putting even more restaurants in this mix for diners through three categories:

OpenTable Icons*** : celebrating the culinary landmarks shaping Melbourne’s dining culture, hand-selected by critics and industry experts appointed by OpenTable who live and breathe the city’s food scene.

: celebrating the culinary landmarks shaping Melbourne’s dining culture, hand-selected by critics and industry experts appointed by OpenTable who live and breathe the city’s food scene. Industry Choice** : an insider’s accolade, voted for by the people who truly understand what it takes to work the pass. This is peer-to-peer recognition for the restaurants that industry insiders respect most.

: an insider’s accolade, voted for by the people who truly understand what it takes to work the pass. This is peer-to-peer recognition for the restaurants that industry insiders respect most. People’s Choice**: the voice of the diner. Celebrating the restaurants that help define Melbourne’s dining culture, from beloved neighbourhood gems to the hottest new openings. These are the winners chosen by the people who keep the city’s dining rooms humming.

"OpenTable’s inaugural Restaurant Awards will shine a light on Melbourne’s incomparable hospitality scene, the venues that help make the city a world class dining destination and set the global standard time and time again," said Drew Bowering, General Manager Australia at OpenTable. "We’re proud to celebrate our partner restaurants and reward the exceptional experiences and service that they’re delivering."

Iconic Venues Named by Icons of the Australian Hospitality Industry

OpenTable’s latest consumer research showed that food quality and consistency is the dominant factor when most (87%) Australians consider what makes a restaurant iconic, with almost half (46%) saying that price point doesn’t impact their perceptions of a venue’s iconic status.*

To help more Australians uncover these iconic destinations, a panel of industry experts will hand select their ‘OpenTable Icons‘*** – the culinary landmarks they believe are truly shaping Melbourne dining culture.*** OpenTable Icons will have a designation within the platform for diners to discover the of-the-moment restaurants from both capital cities and to book their table.

The Melbourne Icons judging cohort includes CEO of Food and Drink Victoria Anthea Loucas Bosha, food journalist Dani Valent, photographer Kristoffer Paulsen, CEO and Founder of PAX Hospitality Leon Kennedy, beloved chef Rosheen Kaul, television host and food writer Sofia Levin, Founder of Club Sup Sophie McIntyre and Co-Founder of MEASURED Studio Thurman Wise.

Awarding the Most Loved of Melbourne’s Food Scene

65% of Australian diners surveyed believe that Melbourne is Australia’s top ‘foodie city’ and OpenTable’s inaugural awards will spotlight the restaurants that have helped the city earn this top spot.*

Visit here to vote now before voting closes on 18 May 2026, and for your chance to win one of several $250 gift cards.**** All winners, including OpenTable Icons, will be announced at the inaugural awards ceremony at Melbourne’s Luci restaurant on Monday, 15 June 2026. Sydney venues will also be recognised with their own list of Icons, to be announced on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

The shortlists for the Restaurateurs’ and Industry Choice Awards** are as follows.

Industry Choice Shortlist

Restaurant Design Award

Circl

Coupette

Disuko

Yiaga

Yugen Dining

Innovation Award

Amaru

Babines

Serai

Shelaneous

Vue de monde

Impact Award

All Things Equal

Farmer’s Daughter

RESIDENCE at The Potter

Scarf

The Mulberry Group

Standout Service Award

Bistra

Il Solito Posto

Malin

Reed House

Ripponlea Food and Wine

People’s Choice Shortlist

Neighbourhood Gem

Lagoon Dining

Neighbourhood Pizza

Punch Lane Wine Bar

Salona

The Carlton Wine Room

Bar & Pub Of The Year

Babines

Lamaro’s Hotel

Lui Bar

Marquis of Lorne

Toorak Cellars

Bucket List

Amaru

Attica

Lee Ho Fook

Shelanous

Vue de monde

Opening of The Year

Daphne

Disuko

Muses

Suze

Yiaga

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1000 Australian diners, with a geographical focus of 500 Sydney and 500 Melbourne diners. Fieldwork was carried out between March 13th, 2026, and March 17th, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality.

**Restaurant Shortlist Methodologies: Full methodology can be found here

***OpenTable Icon Methodology: The "Icon" designation and associated restaurant nominations are determined by an OpenTable-appointed industry panel via a qualitative assessment of a pre-determined shortlist. This shortlist is generated through a combination of data-informed insights (diner reviews, ratings, and platform signals) and expert input from local specialists. This process represents a subjective assessment rather than an objective ranking or exhaustive list. Eligibility is merit-based and requires no purchase or commercial participation, and payment to OpenTable does not influence the likelihood of nomination or selection. All selections are discretionary, final, and binding.

**** Restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

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