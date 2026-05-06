Radisson Hotel Group signs Radisson Perth at SCQ, marking a new chapter in West Perth’s transformation

PR NewsWire | May 06 2026

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BRUSSELS and PERTH, Australia, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the signing of Radisson Perth, an upscale hotel set within the landmark Sydney Charles Quarter (SCQ) precinct in West Perth, marking the debut of the Radisson brand in Western Australia. The property is expected to open later this year and will represent a significant milestone in the Group’s continued expansion across Australia.



Radisson Perth _ pool render

Developed by APPL Group and operated by Mandala Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Perth will form a key part of SCQ, a major mixed-use development designed as a connected village that brings together residential, commercial, and lifestyle elements in one integrated destination.

The hotel will feature 120 rooms and studios, complemented by a rooftop bar and restaurant, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, and a strong focus on guest engagement through art and curated experiences. Its location in West Perth offers strong connectivity to the CBD, key commercial hubs, and major transport links, supporting balanced corporate and leisure demand throughout the year.

"We’re delighted to bring the Radisson brand to this exciting precinct," said Danilo Curcuruto, Director of Development, Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group. "Radisson Perth is a strong addition to our growing presence in Australia and reflects our focus on partnering with high-quality developments in key urban locations. We are particularly pleased to mark our entry into Western Australia with such a prominent project, in partnership with APPL Group, whose vision and commitment to delivering a standout precinct have been instrumental in bringing this opportunity to life."

Commenting on the signing, Michelle Prater, Director, APPL Group, said:

"SCQ has been designed as a modern connected village, and the inclusion of Radisson Perth is a key component in bringing that vision to life. We were seeking a brand that stands apart in the market, with a strong identity and the ability to enhance the overall positioning of the village, and Radisson was a natural fit."

Located on the western fringe of Perth’s CBD, the hotel benefits from proximity to key office precincts, healthcare, and education institutions, as well as retail and dining hubs. The property is well connected to Perth Airport and major transport infrastructure, supporting accessibility for both domestic and international travelers.

Perth continues to strengthen its position as a key gateway to Western Australia, supported by a diverse economy, strong corporate base, and growing tourism appeal. Ongoing infrastructure investment and urban renewal projects, including developments across West Perth and the CBD, are expected to drive sustained demand for well-positioned hotel assets.

Gemma McCourt, Chief Operating Officer at Mandala Hotels & Resorts, added:

"Radisson Perth is an important milestone in Mandala’s national growth strategy and a clear example of the contemporary, experience–led hotels we are committed to operating across Australia. SCQ is reshaping West Perth, and this hotel will play a defining role in creating a connected, design–forward precinct that appeals to both corporate and leisure travelers. Its location, product mix, and brand alignment create strong fundamentals for long–term performance. We’re pleased to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and APPL Group to deliver a hotel that elevates the precinct, strengthens the market, and reflects the confidently different approach Mandala is known for."

Radisson is an upscale brand that combines contemporary design with a focus on functionality, service, and comfort, catering to both business and leisure travelers. With this signing, Radisson Hotel Group continues to build momentum in Australasia, targeting strategic locations and high-quality developments that align with the evolving needs of owners, investors and guests.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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