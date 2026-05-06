Trinasolar Launches Australia-Exclusive High-Efficiency Module for Residential and C&I Market

PR NewsWire | May 06 2026

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SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage, has launched the Vertex S+ (TSM-NEG10R.28Z), a 515W high-efficiency solar module tailored specifically for premium residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) systems in Australia, where installers are increasingly focused on maximising energy yield within limited roof space.



Trinasolar’s Vertex S+ G3 515W solar module exclusively for Australia’s residential and C&I sectors

Unveiled today at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney, the Australian-exclusive module has been designed to support systems up to 100kW under Australia’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES), where higher wattage and efficiency per module allows installers to optimise system size and maximise Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) returns within physical roof constraints.

The monofacial Vertex S+ module delivers up to 515W output and 24.7% efficiency within a standard rooftop module footprint of 1842 x 1134 mm (approximately 2.09m²), enabling higher energy yield per square metre. Built on Trinasolar’s latest n-type i-TOPCon ultra cell architecture, the module incorporates zero-busbar and zero-gap technologies to enhance efficiency and minimise electrical losses. This higher power density allows installers to achieve target system capacity with fewer modules and support higher system capacity without increasing footprint. This contributes to lower balance-of-system (BOS) requirements and improved levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).

The module’s lower voltage design enables more flexible string sizing, allowing installers to optimise system layouts across a range of inverter configurations. This provides greater design flexibility in rooftop applications, particularly where system configuration is constrained by roof layout or electrical limits.

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific said the product reflects a shift in the Australian rooftop solar market towards system optimisation. "We see 510-515W range as the practical ‘sweet spot’ for Australian rooftop systems. Installers are consistently looking for higher wattage, higher efficiency modules that fit standard module dimensions, particularly where system design is constrained by roof size and configuration. This allows for greater system capacity within a given footprint, while maintaining flexibility in system design depending on inverter selection."

The design also reflects Australian operating conditions, with a low temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C to support performance in high heat, and a dual-glass structure to improve durability and long-term reliability. The module is also engineered to withstand mechanical loads of up to 5400 Pa (snow) and 4000 Pa (wind).

The Vertex S+ 515W module is available for preorder and is expected to be available in Australia from early Q3 2026, subject to final certification and product listing requirements.

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