ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DPM – DPM METALS INC 48.450 10.57% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -23.48% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.270 10.25% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.930 -11.29% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.030 9.38% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.400 -10.53% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.860 9.21% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 102.660 -8.34% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.790 8.97% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -5.06% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.450 8.61% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.090 -4.32% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.940 8.47% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.540 -4.31% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.880 8.29% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.490 -4.24% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.990 8.12% ASX – ASX LIMITED 60.140 -4.22% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 11.810 7.95% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.820 -3.94% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.260 7.93% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.000 -3.38% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 22.500 7.55% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.630 -3.30% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.300 7.50% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.160 -3.27% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.545 7.29% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.110 -3.22% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.530 7.07% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.650 -2.99% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.140 7.05% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 5.270 -2.95% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.850 6.94% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 11.320 -2.92% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.500 6.84% 360 – LIFE360 INC 19.300 -2.72% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.900 6.48% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.870 -2.71% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.120 6.46% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.095 -2.67%

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