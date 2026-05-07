Australia’s Best Workplaces in Technology 2026 List Announced

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SYDNEY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Great Place To Work has announced the 50 companies named on Australia’s Best Workplaces in Technology list for 2026, based primarily on 24,579 confidential survey responses from employees across the country’s tech industry.

Despite this being an exceptionally exhilarating but uncertain time to be a human working in technology, each workplace on this list had the courage to be measured honestly by their own people. In return they’ve won not only a place among top technology companies recognised globally, but the honour of being called a Great Place to Work by those same people.

"There’s something like a technology AI arms-race happening across the region at the moment, and Australia is right in the thick of it," said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager for Great Place To Work for Australia and New Zealand. "These companies are the ones winning that race. They’re the ones where people feel safe enough to experiment, fail and try again."

Best Workplaces in Technology 2026 winners by category

In the micro category, managed IT services provider A1 Technologies took the top spot, followed by Adora, the Blackbird-backed product analytics startup founded by former Canva and Amazon leaders, and Causeis, a digital consultancy that works exclusively with associations and nonprofits across Asia Pacific.

In the small category, Macquarie Cloud Services led for the second consecutive year. Part of ASX-listed Macquarie Technology Group, the company has built its reputation on sovereign cloud infrastructure. Data and AI consultancy V2 AI placed second, and software and AI firm Corto Pty Ltd took third.

For the medium-to-large category, legal practice management platform Smokeball claimed the number one position, followed by Mantel Group, a consulting and engineering firm, and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike. The rest of the 20-company cohort includes giants like Cisco, Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Docusign alongside Australian-founded companies like carsales and Tecala Group.

FULL LIST OF 2026 AUSTRALIA’S BEST WORKPLACES IN TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

What sets the 2026 winners apart

The companies at the top of this year’s list share a genuine, funded investment in people’s growth, and the organisational trust to let it compound. "We run the business in a way that makes people’s jobs easier as we grow, not harder," said Katie Rattray, Marketing Director at A1 Technologies. A1’s Kaizen Awards program lets any employee submit a process improvement project, turning continuous improvement into daily practice.

"The question we keep coming back to isn’t ‘what’s industry-standard?’" said Diane Villavieja, BizOps at Adora. "It’s ‘what makes a person a fuller human, not just a faster employee?’"

At Causeis, Director of Operations John Lelempsis keeps it simple, "The most important factor has been trust. We are transparent about why changes are happening, how they support our mission and what they mean in practice for people’s roles."

Trust threads through nearly every place on the list. Whether it’s Ansarada’s Maria Dang, People and Culture Business Partner, noting they "create psychological safety for people to ask questions, experiment and learn without fear of failure," or CORTO Chief Operating Officer Kim Bill cutting through the noise, "Anxiety usually comes from being left in the dark, so we tackle that with total transparency".

Australia’s best technology workplaces are setting a standard, not just for the region, but globally, for what it looks like when innovation and people-first culture move at the same speed.

The 2026 Australia’s Best Workplaces in Technology list is produced by Great Place To Work Australia, based mainly on confidential employee survey responses through the Trust Index™ survey. To learn more about Certification or upcoming Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.au

Media Contact: Guadalupe Solar Grillo, Marketing Specialist lupe.solar@greatplacetowork.com

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