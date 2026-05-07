Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion

Australia | 10:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ((MXT)) [1] => ((MOT)) [2] => ((MRE)) [3] => ((LF1)) [4] => ((PCX)) [5] => ((QRI)) [6] => ((MA1)) [7] => ((LEND)) [8] => ((MAF)) [9] => ((PNI)) [10] => ((MFG)) [11] => ((PPM)) [12] => ((LLC)) [13] => ((MGR)) [14] => ((SGP)) [15] => ((CNI)) [16] => ((CBA)) [17] => ((WBC)) [18] => ((NAB)) [19] => ((ANZ)) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => MXT [1] => MOT [2] => MRE [3] => LF1 [4] => PCX [5] => QRI [6] => MA1 [7] => LEND [8] => MAF [9] => PNI [10] => MFG [11] => PPM [12] => LLC [13] => MGR [14] => SGP [15] => CNI [16] => CBA [17] => WBC [18] => NAB [19] => ANZ ) )

List StockArray ( [0] => MXT [1] => MOT [2] => MRE [3] => LF1 [4] => PCX [5] => QRI [6] => MA1 [7] => LEND [8] => MAF [9] => PNI [10] => MFG [11] => PPM [12] => LLC [13] => MGR [14] => SGP [15] => CNI [16] => CBA [17] => WBC [18] => NAB [19] => ANZ )

This story features METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST, and other companies.

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Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia.

The popularity of private credit has risen sharply in years past

The ASX now offers multiple avenues to invest in private credit

Despite its 'clean' image, private credit is not without risk

This year's economic slow down in Australia might offer the first real test for the sector

By Omega Ukama

Is Private Credit about to be tested throughout Australia’s economic slow down?

The pitch has been compelling, and for several years it appeared to hold. Private credit offers superior yields, low volatility, limited correlation to public markets, and stronger covenant protection than broadly syndicated loans.

As banks retrenched from mid-market and corporate lending under post-2008 regulation, institutional capital filled the gap.

Retail capital followed. Now, as borrower stress builds globally and redemption pressures emerge in semi-liquid structures, the asset class could face a cycle it has not experienced at its current scale.

Australia is not insulated. Its $4.5trn superannuation system, expanding cohort of ASX-listed credit vehicles, and growing integration with global private markets mean developments within major offshore managers are increasingly relevant to domestic investors.

A Market Yet to Face a Full Cycle

Global private credit has grown from roughly US$460bn in 2013 to more than US$3.5trn by 2025.

This expansion has occurred largely in a benign environment characterised by low rates, strong liquidity and accommodative refinancing conditions. As several market participants have observed, the asset class has not been tested through a sustained, broad-based credit downturn at this scale.

Headline default rates remain relatively low. However, industry estimates suggest broader measures of credit stress are materially higher once liability management exercises, such as distressed exchanges, covenant resets and maturity extensions, are included.

According to published reports, distressed exchanges have accounted for the majority of recent default classifications. This reflects a pattern of deferral rather than resolution, often supported by payment-in-kind structures that capitalise interest rather than require cash servicing.

At the same time, a growing proportion of borrowers exhibit weak cash flow coverage. The underlying dynamic is that higher interest costs are colliding with slowing earnings growth.

The structural vulnerability lays in liquidity. Semi-liquid vehicles such as interval funds and non-traded credit funds invest in long-duration, illiquid loans while offering periodic redemptions.

When withdrawal requests exceed natural portfolio liquidity, managers must either gate redemptions or realise assets.

Recent instances of withdrawal caps imposed by large global managers underscore that this risk is no longer theoretical. As of March 2026, over US$4.6bn in investor capital was reported trapped behind limits.

Australian Expansion

Australia’s private credit market has expanded rapidly, reaching approximately $225bn by 2025. Earlier estimates from firms such as EY and Alvarez & Marsal placed the market closer to $200bn–213bn, illustrating the pace of recent growth.

This expansion has been driven in large part by superannuation. Long investment horizons, steady inflows and return targets have encouraged increasing allocations to private markets. While private credit remains a relatively small percentage of total super assets, incremental flows are meaningful and continue to rise.

Super funds also represent a substantial share of ASX free float with industry estimates suggesting roughly 35%–40% and creating a powerful transmission channel between private and public markets.

Liquidity risk in this context is more complex than in retail fund structures. Member switching and portability can compress the effective duration of liabilities, particularly under stress.

The Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance framework further amplifies this dynamic by benchmarking funds against public market indices. Underperformance relative to liquid benchmarks can create incentives to rebalance or reduce illiquid exposures, potentially forcing asset sales.

Regulators have taken note. APRA has intensified scrutiny of liquidity management and valuation practices, while system-wide stress testing now includes large super funds.

ASX Transmission

Retail access to private credit has been facilitated by a growing suite of ASX-listed vehicles. These include trusts such as Metrics Master Income Trust ((MXT)), Metrics Income Opportunities Trust ((MOT)), Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund ((MRE)), La Trobe Private Credit Fund ((LF1)), Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ((PCX)) and Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund ((QRI)), alongside newer entrants such as MA Credit Income Trust ((MA1)).

These vehicles offer daily liquidity via exchange trading while holding portfolios of illiquid loans. They have generally traded close to Net Asset Value (NAV), though discounts have emerged during periods of stress.

Secondary market liquidity is often limited, and price discovery can diverge materially from underlying valuations.

Persistent discounts can increase the cost of capital, constrain new issuance and signal deteriorating investor confidence. In this sense, listed investment trust pricing can act as an early warning indicator of stress before it is reflected in appraisal-based valuations.

The “liquid wrapper, illiquid core” dynamic is central. Exchange liquidity shifts where and how price discovery occurs.

Additional exposure exists through vehicles such as the VanEck Global Listed Private Credit ETF ((LEND)), which tracks the LPX Listed Private Credit Index and provides access to listed credit vehicles, including business development companies.

While structurally different, it remains linked to the same underlying credit cycle.

Broader ASX Linkages

The private credit ecosystem extends beyond direct lending vehicles.

Listed asset managers such as MA Financial Group ((MAF)) and Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)) provide earnings exposure to private credit growth. Alternative managers, including Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)), are also sensitive to allocation flows into private markets.

Non-bank lenders such as Pepper Money ((PPM)) face funding cost pressures and borrower stress risks as conditions tighten.

Property-linked groups, including Lendlease Group ((LLC)), Mirvac Group ((MGR)), Stockland ((SGP)) and Centuria Capital Group ((CNI)), represent a key transmission channel. As private credit becomes more selective, development funding may contract, impacting project viability and asset values.

Banks, including Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)), Westpac ((WBC)), National Australia Bank ((NAB)) and ANZ Group ((ANZ)), enabled the rise of private credit through retrenchment in certain lending segments.

However, they retain senior exposures and may face re-intermediation risk if credit conditions deteriorate.

Domestic Fault Lines

The most significant Australian-specific risk lays in construction and property development lending.

Non-bank lenders, including major private credit managers, have become dominant in this segment.

Rising construction insolvencies and cost pressures are testing borrower resilience.

This segment represents a concentrated exposure where underwriting standards, valuation assumptions and exit pathways are particularly sensitive to economic conditions.

In many respects, this is Australia’s equivalent of sector-specific stress seen in offshore markets.

Structural Risks

Several structural features amplify downside risk.

Valuation lag is inherent. Private credit assets are typically valued using appraisal-based methods rather than continuous market pricing. This can delay recognition of deterioration.

The denominator effect can force rebalancing. Declines in public markets increase the relative weighting of private assets, prompting allocation adjustments.

Funding structures matter. Many lenders rely on warehouse facilities and other forms of leverage. Rising funding costs or tighter credit conditions can constrain lending capacity.

Correlation assumptions may prove fragile. In stress scenarios, correlations between asset classes tend to increase, reducing diversification benefits.

A key disconnect persists between unit pricing in funds and observable market pricing in listed vehicles. This gap can close abruptly.

Regulatory and Market Amplifiers

Regulatory developments may further influence the sector.

Potential tightening of wholesale or sophisticated investor thresholds could restrict capital inflows.

At the same time, ASIC has highlighted concerns around liquidity mismatch, valuation practices and distribution standards following its surveillance of private credit funds.

Together, these factors may reduce the pace of growth and increase scrutiny of product design.

The Cycle Test

The investment case for private credit remains intact, in principle. Yield premiums, structural demand and reduced bank participation continue to support the asset class.

The current environment also represents the first meaningful test of these assumptions at scale.

Private credit’s stability has been shaped by a favourable backdrop. As conditions tighten, the interaction of illiquidity, valuation lag and structural leverage is becoming more visible.

Listed vehicles, superannuation flows and sector-specific exposures create multiple transmission channels into the broader Australian market.

The central question is no longer whether private credit can deliver yield, but how that yield behaves under stress.

At its current scale, the asset class has yet to complete a full cycle. The risk is that what has been perceived as stable income proves contingent on continued liquidity.

When that liquidity is challenged, stability can quickly give way to constraint.

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