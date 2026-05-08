ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 08 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|114.640
|11.67%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.755
|-14.20%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.450
|9.18%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.735
|-6.96%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.650
|7.21%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.840
|-6.71%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.795
|6.71%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.495
|-6.60%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.630
|5.00%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.780
|-6.59%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|103.060
|4.80%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.940
|-6.29%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.670
|4.71%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.210
|-5.59%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.680
|4.62%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.510
|-4.92%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.925
|4.05%
|VCX – VICINITY CENTRES
|2.430
|-4.71%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.205
|3.88%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.730
|-4.68%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|42.270
|-4.63%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.590
|3.58%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.340
|-4.23%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.790
|3.33%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.390
|-4.14%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.200
|3.00%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.630
|-4.12%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|19.860
|2.90%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.750
|-3.85%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|26.220
|2.86%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.030
|-3.79%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|4.040
|2.80%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.275
|-3.51%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|43.170
|2.61%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.570
|-3.51%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|6.030
|2.55%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.770
|-3.48%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|11.600
|2.47%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.490
|-3.48%
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