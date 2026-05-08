Capital Markets: How AI Is Changing The Game

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Capital markets are changing with tectonic plates shifting at their greatest velocity for the past 40 years.

By Christopher Fenske and Carl James, S&P Global Market Intelligence

AI is disrupting the world, augmenting human capital rather than replacing it

Why AI Is Accelerating Change Like Never Before

For decades, capital markets have evolved through gradual innovation, but today, the pace is anything but gradual.

As Carl James puts it, “We’re starting to see the tectonic plates shifting at their most highest speed, at their greatest velocity for the past 40 years.”

This structural shift is the focus of the latest episode of A Capital Markets Conversation, with Carl James and Chris Fenske.

The Structural Shift: Change Is Accelerating Faster Than Ever

Over the past five years, the interconnectivity between markets and the rise of electronic trading platforms have laid the groundwork for a new era.

Chris Fenske added, “It’s going to be an evolution, not a revolution despite what is being assumed in the market where this is going to completely change things in the short term.”

While regulatory structures may slow some aspects, the underlying technology is moving faster than ever.

AI Is Compressing the Workday – Not Replacing Humans

One of the most immediate impacts of AI is on workflow efficiency.

Fenske noted, “Taking someone’s day-to-day job that in some case, investment banker might be a 12- to 15-hour day, maybe a 24-hour day in some cases and compressing that, basically giving them the same ability to do that amount of work in less amount of time.”

Junior analysts can be freed from hours of crunching numbers, spending more time in meetings, learning from senior bankers and engaging with clients.

Carl James emphasized, “Sometimes when we think about the take on of technology, we completely forget about the day-to-day engagement with people.”

AI is not replacing humans; it’s amplifying their impact.

Liquidity and Price Discovery: AI Is Making Markets More Accessible

With more traders able to cover more markets, price transparency and liquidity are improving.

Chris Fenske explained, “All of this collectively improves liquidity. The improved price transparency, the ability for more traders to focus on different markets. It enables funds debt to be raised, equities to be issued.”

Technology and AI are making price discovery more accurate and focused.

Exchanges are beginning to experiment with 24-hour trading, leveraging computing power and global price discovery.

The implications are profound; markets are becoming more accessible, and trading is no longer anchored to traditional financial centers.

The AI Revolution

AI is not just transforming trading; it’s reshaping capital market technology.

Chris Fenske highlighted, “With AI, start-up software companies could develop enterprise-level capabilities, tackling problems that historically required years of investment from long-established companies.”

While startups can innovate quickly, they lack the industrial strength of established platforms, which have robust client service, information security, and legal teams.

Both Carl and Chris agree that AI will compress workflows across all functions not just for trading but legal, compliance, and customer service.

Training, Data, and Hype

Adoption isn’t without its challenges. Training is essential, and the first wave has been more carrot than stick.

Firms are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, but efficiency gains must be proven.

Carl James reflected, “Let’s be careful, to sift between truth and hype. Let’s be careful as well about what we think it can deliver and what it actually will deliver.”

Navigating the Future of Capital Markets with AI

As the capital markets landscape transforms at unprecedented speed, one thing is clear: AI is not just a passing trend it’s a powerful force reshaping how work gets done, how liquidity is managed, and how software innovation unfolds.

Carl James and Chris Fenske remind us that while technology is accelerating change, the human element remains essential.

The path forward will require careful navigation between hype and reality, ongoing investment in training and data infrastructure, and a commitment to amplifying but not replacing human expertise.

Re-published with permission. Views expressed are not by association FNArena’s.

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