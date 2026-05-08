Capture Australia Expands Professional Photo Scanning Across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, and Queensland

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

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SYDNEY, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Capture Australia today confirmed the expansion of its professional photo scanning service across three states, with partner locations now operating in Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane. The move brings professional-grade photograph scanning and album digitisation to families across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

Capture Australia is among only a handful of companies worldwide selected by Google to appear as a technology partner inside the Google Photos app. When Australians open Google Photos on any mobile device, Capture appears as a recommended scanning solution. No other scanning business in Australia holds that distinction. 

"Colour prints begin to fade within 15 to 25 years," said Benson Cheung, Co-Founder of Capture Australia. "Every year families wait, irreplaceable detail is gone for good. We built Capture to change that. With partner locations now in Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane, more Australians can access a professional photograph scanning service they can trust with their most important family photos."

Across the Capture network, more than 3.7 million photos have been digitised to date. The Australian operation delivers that same standard locally, with originals handled only at trusted partner stores or the company’s dedicated Capture Service Centre in Macquarie Park, Sydney. 

Partner locations across the expanded network include Photoland in Sydney’s CBD, Camera House in Drummoyne and Hornsby, Framers Warehouse in Mona Vale, Lucent Imaging in Canberra, and RetroMedia in Brisbane. Each partner was selected for its established standing in the local photo services, photography or framing community.

Capture Australia also publishes practical guidance for customers on what to do with digitised photos, including creating photobooks, organising collections through Google Photos, and maintaining long-term digital archives.

For more information, visit capture-aus.com or find a partner store.

About Capture Australia

Capture Australia is a professional photo scanning company dedicated to helping families preserve their physical photo albums and loose photographs before age and environment degrade them permanently. Selected by Google as one of a handful of technology partners to appear inside the Google Photos app, Capture is the only scanning service in Australia with this distinction. The company operates across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, and Queensland through a network of trusted local partner stores, with its Capture Service Centre based in Macquarie Park, Sydney.

 

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