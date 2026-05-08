Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 May 2026

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Our top ten news from 30 April 2026 to 07 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 01 May 2026 Three companies that touch on three major thematics; US tariffs, the growth in uranium demand and rising geo-political risks to create a mix of the bombed out and too hot too handle (?) stocks.

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026 Friday 01 May 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-05-26 Monday 04 May 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-05-2026 Monday 04 May 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion Thursday 07 May 2026 Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 May 2026 Friday 01 May 2026 Our top ten news stories from 23 April 2026 to 30 April 2026

7 – Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession Thursday 30 April 2026 As the world remains confident the situation in the Middle East will be resolved, Australia feels the pain

8 – Why Is PLS Still Heavily Shorted? Thursday 30 April 2026 Persistent short positioning, even after a sharp rally, points to concerns about processing margins and where value is captured in the lithium market

9 – Uranium Week: Prices Rise, Producers Struggle Tuesday 05 May 2026 Two Australian U308 producers remind the market just how challenging producing uranium can be with Middle East travails not helping

10 – The Short Report – 30 Apr 2026 Thursday 30 April 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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