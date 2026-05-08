Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 30 April 2026 to 07 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – In Brief: Reliance, Bannerman & Codan
Friday 01 May 2026
Three companies that touch on three major thematics; US tariffs, the growth in uranium demand and rising geo-political risks to create a mix of the bombed out and too hot too handle (?) stocks.
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026
Friday 01 May 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-05-26
Monday 04 May 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-05-2026
Monday 04 May 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion
Thursday 07 May 2026
Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia
6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 May 2026
Friday 01 May 2026
Our top ten news stories from 23 April 2026 to 30 April 2026
7 – Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession
Thursday 30 April 2026
As the world remains confident the situation in the Middle East will be resolved, Australia feels the pain
8 – Why Is PLS Still Heavily Shorted?
Thursday 30 April 2026
Persistent short positioning, even after a sharp rally, points to concerns about processing margins and where value is captured in the lithium market
9 – Uranium Week: Prices Rise, Producers Struggle
Tuesday 05 May 2026
Two Australian U308 producers remind the market just how challenging producing uranium can be with Middle East travails not helping
10 – The Short Report – 30 Apr 2026
Thursday 30 April 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market