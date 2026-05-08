Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 30 April 2026 to 07 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – In Brief: Reliance, Bannerman & Codan

Friday 01 May 2026

Three companies that touch on three major thematics; US tariffs, the growth in uranium demand and rising geo-political risks to create a mix of the bombed out and too hot too handle (?) stocks.

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026

Friday 01 May 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-05-26

Monday 04 May 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-05-2026

Monday 04 May 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion

Thursday 07 May 2026

Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 May 2026

Friday 01 May 2026

Our top ten news stories from 23 April 2026 to 30 April 2026

7 – Rudi’s View: Stagflation, No Recession

Thursday 30 April 2026

As the world remains confident the situation in the Middle East will be resolved, Australia feels the pain

8 – Why Is PLS Still Heavily Shorted?

Thursday 30 April 2026

Persistent short positioning, even after a sharp rally, points to concerns about processing margins and where value is captured in the lithium market

9 – Uranium Week: Prices Rise, Producers Struggle

Tuesday 05 May 2026

Two Australian U308 producers remind the market just how challenging producing uranium can be with Middle East travails not helping

10 – The Short Report – 30 Apr 2026

Thursday 30 April 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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