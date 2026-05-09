The Market In Numbers – 9 May 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 09 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13175.130 1.04% 2.11% 2.04% -2.75% 4.54% All Ordinaries 8980.50 0.29% 1.05% 3.42% -0.46% 2.37% S&P ASX 200 8744.40 0.17% 0.91% 3.10% 0.35% 2.37% S&P ASX 300 8683.50 0.24% 0.97% 3.23% 0.01% 2.47% Communication Services 1736.80 0.08% 0.82% 2.63% -0.22% -6.27% Consumer Discretionary 3342.60 -2.64% -1.88% -0.69% -16.29% -19.32% Consumer Staples 11733.70 -3.56% -2.47% -6.45% 1.00% -3.18% Energy 10223.80 -7.62% -7.60% -10.06% 22.21% 17.85% Financials 9514.00 -0.19% -0.44% 2.41% 1.90% -0.16% Health Care 24633.00 -2.92% -2.72% -11.15% -27.10% -40.79% Industrials 8179.80 1.02% 2.31% 3.92% -2.91% -1.67% Info Technology 1790.00 0.79% 1.53% 14.98% -16.90% -38.29% Materials 24161.30 4.26% 6.44% 10.99% 14.39% 52.36% Real Estate 3538.90 -0.97% 0.03% 8.15% -10.77% -9.23% Utilities 10031.20 -4.46% -3.93% -4.25% 3.87% 9.73% A-REITs 1638.70 -0.94% 0.10% 8.69% -10.25% -8.50% All Technology Index 2829.70 0.52% 1.30% 11.17% -16.69% -30.03% Banks 4115.80 0.02% -0.64% 0.03% 1.17% 2.32% Gold Index 17637.20 4.52% 5.57% 5.88% -5.55% 52.61% Metals & Mining 8408.10 4.49% 6.66% 11.57% 15.70% 61.05%

The World

Index 09 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10233.07 -1.26% -1.40% 0.56% 2.94% 16.80% DAX30 24338.63 0.19% 0.19% 7.31% -0.62% 1.79% Hang Seng 26393.71 2.39% 2.39% 6.48% 2.09% 9.64% Nikkei 225 62713.65 5.38% 5.78% 22.81% 24.58% 54.90% NZ50 13175.130 1.04% 2.11% 2.04% -2.75% 4.54% DJIA 49609.16 0.22% -0.09% 7.05% 2.57% 12.51% S&P500 7398.93 2.33% 2.63% 13.33% 7.29% 19.24% Nasdaq Comp 26247.08 4.51% 5.44% 21.57% 12.08% 28.85%

Metals & Minerals

Index 09 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4696.00 1.29% 3.05% 3.47% 7.06% 42.20% Silver (oz) 78.92 6.29% 9.88% 12.56% 1.28% 117.98% Copper (lb) 6.1243 1.59% 3.27% 11.66% 7.78% 20.19% Aluminium (lb) 1.5804 -0.01% 0.05% 1.51% 18.16% 34.02% Nickel (lb) 8.5413 -2.59% -2.31% 10.71% 14.07% 25.25% Zinc (lb) 1.5658 2.45% 4.07% 7.82% 12.36% 24.02% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.25 0.00% 0.00% 3.60% 5.18% 9.66% Iron Ore (t) 110.95 3.52% 3.55% 4.35% 3.57% 17.42%

Energy

Index 09 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 97.75 -7.30% -9.55% -6.89% 70.24% 49.19% Brent Crude 103.41 -7.02% -8.04% -4.85% 69.94% 54.81%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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