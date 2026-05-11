ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

Australia | 10:30 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

ASIC has launched a targeted crackdown on market gatekeepers, cancelling auditor registrations for independence breaches and removing licences from fund managers failing basic reporting obligations.

Auditor Douglas Trood's registration was cancelled after a 34-year relationship with a single client

ABL Funds Management loses an AFS licence for three years due to missing audited reports

Former Berndale director pleads guilty to $681k dishonest fund transfer

ASIC discontinues Liberty Bell Bay wind-up after the company enters voluntary administration

NSW director Lambros Hilellis disqualified for a maximum 5-year period

By Valery Prihartono

ASIC Watch: FNArena is keeping a watchful eye over the ins & outs of the financial sector regulator in Australia

This story features regulatory enforcement affecting auditor independence, ABL FUNDS MANAGEMENT, BERNDALE CAPITAL, LIBERTY BELL BAY, and systemic reporting failures.

Auditor Independence: The 34-Year Relationship Problem

ASIC Commissioner Kate O’Rourke recently warned “auditor independence is fundamental to trust in Australia’s financial reporting system”.

This principle drove the regulator’s cancellation of Douglas Trood’s registration following review of his 34-year relationship with a single audit client.

ASIC raised concerns that concurrently holding roles as lead auditor, non-executive director, and company secretary for the same client created “familiarity threats” that were not appropriately addressed.

The Independence Framework Breakdown

Auditor independence standards prohibit relationships that could compromise objectivity or create an appearance of bias. Trood’s situation violated multiple independence principles:

Dual Roles Conflict: Serving simultaneously as auditor (providing independent assurance) and non-executive director (making governance decisions) creates fundamental conflict. The auditor would effectively be auditing their own board decisions.

Secretary Function: Adding company secretary responsibilities –typically involving document preparation and corporate administration– further entangles the auditor in management functions they’re meant to independently assess.

34-Year Familiarity: While long-standing relationships can provide valuable institutional knowledge, they also create familiarity bias where auditors may become too comfortable with client management and less willing to challenge questionable practices.

Investment Implications: Gatekeeper Risk

For investors, auditor independence failures create material risk:

Financial Report Reliability: When auditors lack independence, financial reports lose reliability. Investors cannot trust that the reported numbers accurately reflect the company’s financial position.

Hidden Problems: Independent auditors serve as a critical early-warning system for emerging financial distress or misconduct. Compromised auditors may miss or ignore warning signs.

Restatement Risk: Independence failures discovered later often trigger financial restatements, destroying shareholder value when markets reprice stocks based on corrected information.

Litigation Exposure: Companies with compromised auditors face elevated litigation risk from shareholders claiming they relied on unreliable financial information.

How to Identify Auditor Independence Risk

Investors can assess auditor independence through publicly available information:

Check Auditor Tenure: Review annual reports for auditor appointment dates. Relationships exceeding 10-15 years warrant scrutiny regarding partner rotation and independence safeguards.

Audit Fee Analysis: Compare audit fees to non-audit fees paid to the same firm. When non-audit fees exceed audit fees, independence concerns arise as the relationship becomes economically dependent on advisory rather than assurance services.

Related Party Disclosures: Review notes to financial statements for any disclosed relationships between auditors and company directors or management.

Audit Committee Disclosure: Quality audit committee reports discuss auditor independence assessments and rotation policies, signalling robust governance oversight.

ABL Funds Management: The Licence Cancellation

ASIC has cancelled the Australian Financial Services licence of ABL Funds Management for failing to meet statutory audit and reporting obligations for three consecutive years.

The Three-Year Reporting Failure

Fund managers hold AFS licences conditionally on meeting ongoing obligations, including:

Preparation of annual financial reports

Audit by registered company auditors

Lodgment with ASIC within specified timeframes

Compliance with Australian Accounting Standards

ABL’s three-year failure to lodge audited financial reports demonstrates a complete breakdown of basic corporate governance and compliance infrastructure.

Why This Matters for Investors

The licence cancellation reinforces ASIC’s position that financial services licences are privileges, not rights, with transparency as the mandatory price of admission.

For investors in managed funds, the ABL case highlights the importance of:

Manager Due Diligence: Before investing, verify fund managers have current, valid AFS licences and clean regulatory records via ASIC’s professional registers.

Financial Report Currency: Check when the fund manager’s most recent audited financial reports were lodged. Delays signal potential governance or financial problems.

Regulatory Compliance Culture: Fund managers unable to meet basic reporting obligations likely have broader compliance deficiencies affecting investor protection.

Exit Strategy Importance: When fund managers lose licences, investors may face frozen redemptions or forced fund wind-ups, making exit timing critical.

The cancellation demonstrates ASIC will remove market participants who cannot demonstrate basic governance competence, regardless of whether specific investor harm occurred.

Berndale Capital: The $681k Criminal Prosecution

Former Berndale Capital Securities director Stavro D’Amore has pleaded guilty to multiple dishonesty offences involving the illegal transfer of $681,496 in company funds derived primarily from retail client deposits.

The Dishonest Fund Transfer

The charges involve D’Amore transferring funds he knew belonged to clients rather than the company. With former clients owed over $8.9m, the transfers represented systematic misappropriation from an already-failed business.

The guilty plea demonstrates D’Aome acknowledged he:

Knew the funds were client money, not company assets

Transferred them anyway for purposes other than client benefit

Engaged in dishonest conduct, given his knowledge of the true ownership

Sentencing and Penalties

D’Amore faces a sentence hearing on July 2, 2026, with maximum penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment. The actual sentence will depend on:

Amount involved ($681k represents substantial sum)

Number of victims affected (clients owed $8.9M total)

Breach of trust in a director’s position

Whether funds can be recovered for victim compensation

Guilty plea (typically results in sentencing discount)

Derivatives Provider Collapse Context

Berndale operated as a derivatives provider serving retail clients. The collapse and subsequent director misappropriation highlight risks in the retail derivatives sector:

Segregation Failures: Client funds should be held in trust accounts separate from company operating funds. The fact that D’Amore could transfer client money indicates segregation failures.

Retail Exposure: The $8.9 million owed to clients represents retail investors who may have limited financial resources to absorb losses.

Sector Scrutiny: The case reinforces regulatory concerns about retail derivatives providers, contributing to ongoing scrutiny of CFD providers and similar businesses.

For investors, the Berndale collapse demonstrates the importance of understanding client money protection frameworks and avoiding providers with unclear segregation practices.

Liberty Bell Bay: From Wind-Up to Voluntary Administration

ASIC has discontinued its Supreme Court proceedings to wind up Liberty Bell Bay Pty Ltd after the company entered voluntary administration.

The Reporting Failure Background

As previously covered in April 2026 ASIC Watch, ASIC sought Liberty Bell Bay’s liquidation for failing to lodge financial reports from 2021 to 2024 – four consecutive years of non-compliance despite court orders.

Liberty Bell Bay operates within Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, with Australian operations including Whyalla Steelworks and Tahmoor Coal.

Voluntary Administration Alternative

The appointment of voluntary administrators achieves ASIC’s core objective –forcing the company into external oversight– through a different mechanism than court-ordered wind-up:

Administrator Control: Voluntary administrators take control of the company, assessing its financial position and exploring options including sale, restructuring, or liquidation.

Reporting Deferral: Administration temporarily defers some reporting obligations while administrators determine the company’s future.

Sale Opportunity: For Liberty Bell Bay, administration enables seeking a buyer for the Tasmanian smelter operations, potentially preserving jobs and industrial capacity.

Creditor Protection: Administrators owe duties to creditors collectively, providing protection superior to continued operation under previous management.

Investment Implications

The Liberty Bell Bay outcome demonstrates regulatory pressure can force “zombie” companies –those operating without proper reporting– into administration rather than allowing them to continue in reporting darkness.

For investors, this creates important precedent:

Reporting Failures Have Consequences: Companies cannot indefinitely defer reporting obligations. Eventually, regulatory or creditor action forces resolution.

Administration Provides Breathing Room: While wind-up means immediate liquidation, administration allows exploration of alternatives, including sales or restructuring.

GFG Alliance Context: Liberty Bell Bay’s administration adds to the list of GFG Alliance entities facing external administration, creating questions about the broader group’s financial health.

Industrial Asset Implications: For companies operating critical industrial assets (smelters, steelworks), administration may enable asset preservation through sales where wind-up would mean closure.

The case shows ASIC’s willingness to discontinue wind-up applications when companies enter voluntary administration, demonstrating regulatory pragmatism — the goal is oversight and transparency, not necessarily destruction.

Director Disqualifications Continue

ASIC has disqualified NSW director Lambros Hilellis for the maximum five-year period, continuing the pattern of maximum administrative bans for recidivist directors.

While specific details of Hilellis’s disqualification weren’t provided, the maximum five-year period indicates serious or systematic contraventions warranting the strongest administrative sanction available.

The continuing stream of maximum director disqualifications reinforces ASIC’s approach of removing directors who demonstrate:

Systematic failures across multiple companies

Inability to understand or discharge director duties

Patterns of insolvent trading or phoenixing behaviour

Failures to cooperate with liquidators or regulators

AI-Enhanced Finfluencer Scams

ASIC is working with 16 global regulators to combat a new wave of AI-generated “finfluencer” content promoting high-risk, unregulated investments to younger Australians.

The AI Finfluencer Threat

Scammers now use AI tools to generate “finfluencer” content at scale:

Volume: AI can produce unlimited investment pitch content –videos, social posts, analysis– without human labour constraints traditional scammers face.

Quality: Modern AI generates human-quality content indistinguishable from legitimate financial commentary, making scam detection harder.

Personalisation: AI analyses victim social media profiles and interactions to customise pitches exploiting specific interests and vulnerabilities.

Coordination: AI finfluencers often direct victims to “pump and dump” schemes or fake cryptocurrency platforms, with AI coordinating timing across thousands of victims.

Gen Z Targeting

ASIC warns nearly one in five Gen Z Australians now use AI to make financial decisions, creating particular vulnerability:

Platform Preference: Gen Z investors heavily use social media and AI tools for information, making them primary targets for AI-generated scam content.

Limited Experience: Younger investors may lack the experience to distinguish legitimate analysis from AI-generated promotional content disguised as advice.

Risk Tolerance: Gen Z investors often show higher risk tolerance, making them receptive to aggressive investment pitches from AI finfluencers.

Defensive Measures

Investors of all ages should “sense-check” online advice against trusted, evidence-based sources:

Verify Source Credentials: Check whether apparent influencers hold valid AFS licences via ASIC registers. Unlicensed individuals cannot legally provide personal financial advice.

Question Unrealistic Claims: AI-generated content often promises unrealistic returns or guaranteed profits – immediate red flags for scams.

Seek Independent Verification: Any investment opportunity promoted by social media personalities should be independently verified through licensed advisers or company research.

Understand AI Limitations: AI tools provide information based on training data that may be incomplete, outdated, or misleading. They cannot replace personalised financial advice considering individual circumstances.

Investment Strategy: Gatekeeper Quality as Primary Filter

The May 2026 enforcement activity creates a clear framework for using gatekeeper quality as an investment filter:

Assess Auditor Independence

Before investing, evaluate whether companies demonstrate robust auditor independence:

Reasonable Tenure: Auditor relationships should involve regular partner rotation and periodic firm rotation consideration. Relationships exceeding 15-20 years require scrutiny.

Fee Balance: Audit fees should materially exceed non-audit fees paid to the same firm. When non-audit fees dominate, independence questions arise.

Audit Committee Quality: Strong audit committees actively assess and report on auditor independence, providing public disclosure of rotation policies and independence frameworks.

No Dual Roles: Auditors should not serve in management or governance roles for audit clients, even in non-executive capacities.

Verify Fund Manager Compliance

For managed fund investments, verify manager compliance with basic obligations:

Current Licences: Confirm fund managers hold valid, current AFS licences via ASIC’s professional registers.

Reporting Currency: Check when the most recent audited financial reports were lodged. Delays beyond statutory timeframes signal problems.

Regulatory History: Review ASIC enforcement databases for any prior actions, licence conditions, or infringement notices.

Audit Quality: Verify funds are audited by reputable, appropriately registered audit firms with clean regulatory records.

Avoid Reporting-Delinquent Companies

The Liberty Bell Bay and ABL cases reinforce that reporting delays signal deeper problems:

Multiple-Year Delays Are Disqualifying: Companies missing reports for multiple consecutive years face severe operational, financial, or governance crises. These should be considered uninvestable.

Court Orders Indicate Escalation: When companies miss reports despite court orders, regulatory or creditor action becomes inevitable.

Administration Risk: Companies with extended reporting delays face an elevated risk of administration or wind-up, potentially leaving investors with frozen or lost capital.

Director Disqualification as Counterparty Screen

Before material business relationships, verify counterparties aren’t subject to director disqualifications:

Check Banned Registers: ASIC publishes disqualified director notices and maintains a banned persons register searchable by name.

Systematic Patterns Matter: Directors with multiple company failures or maximum disqualification periods represent elevated counterparty risk.

Post-Ban Timing: Even after disqualification periods expire, directors with serious prior bans warrant enhanced due diligence before engagement.

Looking Ahead: The Gatekeeper Accountability Era

The May 2026 enforcement activity signals ASIC’s determination to hold market gatekeepers –auditors, fund managers, directors– accountable for failures enabling misconduct or opacity.

Expect continued focus on:

Auditor Independence Surveillance: ASIC’s data-driven surveillance will identify additional independence compromises that previously remained hidden for decades.

Licence Cancellations: Fund managers and other licensees failing basic compliance obligations will face licence removal regardless of whether specific investor harm occurred.

Criminal Prosecutions: Directors misappropriating client or company funds will face criminal charges with custodial sentences, not merely civil penalties.

Reporting Enforcement: Companies unable or unwilling to meet reporting obligations will face wind-up applications or be forced into administration.

Technology-Enhanced Scams: As AI enables more sophisticated scam operations, regulatory warnings and international cooperation will intensify.

Conclusion: Gatekeepers Under Microscope

The May 2026 enforcement wave delivers a clear message: the professionals responsible for market integrity –auditors, fund managers, directors– face immediate removal for negligence or misconduct.

The Douglas Trood auditor cancellation, ABL licence removal, Berndale criminal prosecution, and Liberty Bell Bay administration demonstrate that:

Independence Is Non-Negotiable: Auditors compromising independence through dual roles or excessive familiarity face registration cancellation.

Basic Compliance Is Mandatory: Fund managers and companies cannot defer or avoid reporting obligations without losing their licences or facing wind-up.

Criminal Accountability Is Real: Directors misappropriating funds face criminal prosecution and imprisonment, not merely civil consequences.

Regulatory Pragmatism Exists: ASIC will accept voluntary administration as an alternative to court-ordered wind-up when it achieves oversight objectives.

For investors, the gatekeeper crackdown provides an actionable framework: before assessing a company’s financials, assess the quality of professionals providing oversight and assurance.

Companies with compromised auditors, delinquent reporting, or directors with failure histories represent elevated regulatory risk, warranting avoidance regardless of apparent business opportunities.

The integrity infrastructure supporting financial markets is under intensive regulatory scrutiny. Position portfolios to favour companies demonstrating robust gatekeeper quality and avoid those treating independence and reporting as optional obligations.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms