ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 11 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.870 11.19% CSL – CSL LIMITED 100.750 -15.96% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.855 9.62% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -12.50% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.820 7.37% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.440 7.17% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.250 -7.68% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.350 7.14% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.600 -5.45% DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.540 6.63% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.780 -5.25% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 2.920 6.57% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.290 -4.64% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.270 6.48% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.660 -4.55% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.480 6.47% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.650 -4.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.210 5.76% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.850 -4.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.150 5.31% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.570 -4.14% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.020 5.25% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.705 -4.08% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.810 4.62% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.450 -3.92% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.390 4.61% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 17.780 -3.89% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.110 4.01% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.570 -3.68% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 12.860 3.71% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.265 -3.64% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.980 3.70% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.560 -3.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.600 3.59% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.620 -3.36% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.020 3.32% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.058 -3.33% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 11.020 3.28% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.440 -3.17%

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