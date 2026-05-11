Trinasolar and Solar Juice Sign 1GW Supply Agreement for Australian Rooftop Solar Market

PR NewsWire | May 11 2026

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SYDNEY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with distributor, Solar Juice. The agreement, for the supply of 1GW of Vertex S+ G3 modules to the Australian market over the next three years. Designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications, the Vertex S+ G3 range will be distributed by Solar Juice to support growing demand from Australian installers and EPCs.



(L-R, Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific and Rami Fedda, co-founder & Supply Director of Solar Juice, signed the MoU at the Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition in Sydney)

The allocation is expected to include Trinasolar’s new Australia-exclusive Vertex S+ G3 515W module, launched last week at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney. Designed specifically for the Australian market, the n-type i-TOPCon Ultra module delivers up to 515W output and 24.7% efficiency within a standard rooftop module footprint of 1842 x 1134mm, enabling higher energy yield per square metre within standard rooftop constraints. Its low-voltage design supports more flexible string sizing across a range of inverter configurations, helping installers optimise residential and C&I rooftop systems of up to 100kW under Australia’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES).

The announcement comes as Australia’s rooftop solar market continues to reach record highs. 442MW of sub-100kW rooftop PV registered nationwide in April 2026, marking the strongest month on record for Australia’s Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) market.

"Demand for high-efficiency rooftop solar modules continues to remain strong across both the residential and C&I sectors," Rami Fedda, co-founder & Supply Director of Solar Juice said.

"This agreement with Trinasolar strengthens our ability to support our installer network with reliable supply, proven technology and products designed specifically for the Australian market."

Trinasolar’s Head of Australia, Edison Zhou said Australia remained one of the company’s priority markets.

"Australia continues to play an important role in how Trinasolar develops and delivers products for advanced rooftop solar markets," Mr Zhou said.

"The market here is highly sophisticated, with installers focused on system optimisation, long-term performance and maximising generation within roof constraints. As demand grows for higher-output rooftop modules, this MoU reflects market confidence in Trinasolar’s technology and the strength of our long-term partnership with Solar Juice."

Trinasolar’s Vertex S+ modules have also received international design recognition, including the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, 2025 German Design Award and 2024 Good Design Award in Japan. The recognition reflects the Vertex S+ series’ combination of high-efficiency solar technology, durability and refined module design for residential rooftop applications.

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