Ventia Services Targeting Key Growth Sectors

Small Caps | 11:00 AM

Ventia Services is targeting the growth sectors of data centres, defence, energy & renewables, and water. Analysts see the stock as a preferred defensive exposure.

Ventia Services reiterates profit growth guidance

Management's focus is on high-growth markets

Beneficiary of increased infra investment, government outsourcing and defence spending

Analysts continue to see attractive valuation

By Greg Peel

Ventia Services Group ((VNT)) is a leading infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in the long-term operation, maintenance, and management of critical public and private assets.

The company offers services across Asset Management, Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Facilities Management and Telecommunications.

Ventia hosted its investor day last week, at which management reiterated 2026 guidance for profit growth of 7%-10%.

Presentations on the day highlighted the company’s focus on those markets offering higher growth rates and which made up around 60% of its 2025 earnings, being the Energy and Renewables sector, Australian Defence Force work, Digital infrastructure, which includes the usual work for telecommunications companies as well as the booming data centre market, and Water.

Ventia noted costs related to redundancies from some lost defence work and the end of a NSW schools contract would weigh on first-half 2026 results, although management was confident its operating earnings margin would at least match the 8.7% booked in 2025 given efficiency savings and a concentration on winning work in the above-mentioned higher-margin markets.

Regarding the “topic du jour”, as Canaccord Genuity puts it, Ventia was clear in explaining its fuel cost exposure was largely on a pass-through basis.

Where there is exposure is in its light vehicle fleet (utes) which are also on an escalating basis, while 650 EVs (out of a 4.5k light fleet) were ordered just prior to the Middle East conflict breaking out.

High-Growth End-Markets

For Digital Infrastructure, Ventia expects growth to be driven by increased wallet share, expanding into adjacencies (defence, private networks, mission critical capabilities) and scaling in high-growth markets.

Ventia has identified Data Centre Services as a key growth sector, which it estimates will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, driven by AI uptake, data security and power generation.

The addressable market is forecast to grow from $2.6bn to $5.9bn over the next five years. Ventia has a 4% share of this (through a data centre modular build for Telstra ((TLS)) and has significant headroom to increase share via data centre fit out and operation & maintenance.

As the largest telco infra services provider in Australia and New Zealand, Canaccord believes Ventia is well placed to capitalise on the digital economy.

Ventia sees the Defence addressable market growing at a 5% CAGR over FY25-30, underpinned by Australian defence spending increasing to 3% of GDP by 2034 from circa 2% currently.

Ventia has ascended from being a number 10 contractor in 2018 to a number three contractor in 2025. Growth is evident with an addressable market growing from $10bn in 2025 to an estimated $16bn in 2030, including $25bn spend over the next decade in the Henderson precinct (AUKUS submarine base), which includes $8bn for HMAS Stirling where Ventia is the incumbent.

The Energy and Renewables market is forecast to deliver 6.9% CAGR (FY25-30) supported by grid decarbonisation, battery energy storage system (BESS) integration and data centre demand, with Ventia currently holding a 2.6% market share.

Long-term customer relationships performing operation & maintenance and low-risk capital works in energy & renewables, underwrites long-term, heavily recurring work, Canaccord notes.

The Water market is forecasted to increase at a 4.5% CAGR (FY25-30) driven by multi-year modernisation programs for ageing infrastructure already underway as well as population growth.

Ventia also noted demand for services in this sector has outpaced capacity, enabling it to secure more favourable pricing and risk allocation terms.

Margins and Capital

Ventia’s earnings margins stepped up to 8.7% in FY25 and management views this as sustainable, Macquarie notes. The improvement is driven by a mix-shift towards higher-margin businesses in Telco and Energy.

Further efficiency gains are expected from the implementation of common software platforms across the business and a structural shift towards higher-margin activities, such as doing less cleaning/catering and more “hard” facilities management in Defence, and less wireless and more fixed-line work in Telco.

Ord Minnett has raised its forecast for earnings margins to 8.8% in 2026 before expanding to more than 9% by 2030 as the business mix improves.

The balance sheet is in good shape, Macquarie notes, with leverage at 1.2x. Capital allocation includes three key pillars: maintaining financial strength (low leverage), investing in capital-light growth, and providing shareholder returns.

The current dividend payout ratio of 75% is expected to increase when Ventia moves to 100% franking at the end 2027.

Bolt-on acquisition potential remains but organic growth is the main focus, with management to remain disciplined re bolt-ons.