ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 12 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.960 9.39% 360 – LIFE360 INC 17.920 -10.89% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.955 7.42% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.180 -9.92% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 13.380 7.13% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.945 -7.35% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.140 6.23% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.795 -7.02% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.520 6.19% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.960 -6.03% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.590 5.28% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.320 -6.01% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.365 5.00% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 39.800 -5.87% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.685 4.98% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.930 -5.79% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.845 4.97% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.900 -5.47% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 4.76% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.385 -5.46% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.800 4.39% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.460 -5.38% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 165.790 4.37% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.170 -5.09% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.980 4.25% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.580 -5.04% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.400 4.09% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.060 -4.92% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.670 4.05% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.830 -4.80% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 16.930 -4.78% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 89.960 3.88% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 6.190 -4.33% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.670 3.88% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.400 -4.02% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.275 3.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.100 -3.98% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.580 3.77% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.300 -3.97%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms