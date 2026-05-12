Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 12, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:05 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ((BFG)) [1] => ((CAY)) [2] => ((FPH)) [3] => ((GTK)) [4] => ((IKE)) [5] => ((IMU)) [6] => ((LAM)) [7] => ((MQG)) [8] => ((PNR)) [9] => ((QBE)) [10] => ((QOR)) [11] => ((REA)) [12] => ((TCG)) [13] => ((VGL)) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => BFG [1] => CAY [2] => FPH [3] => GTK [4] => IKE [5] => IMU [6] => LAM [7] => MQG [8] => PNR [9] => QBE [10] => QOR [11] => REA [12] => TCG [13] => VGL ) )

List StockArray ( [0] => BFG [1] => CAY [2] => FPH [3] => GTK [4] => IKE [5] => IMU [6] => LAM [7] => MQG [8] => PNR [9] => QBE [10] => QOR [11] => REA [12] => TCG [13] => VGL )

This story features BELL FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BFG

The company is included in ALL-ORDS

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely “regularly” depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena’s team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

BFG CAY FPH GTK IKE IMU LAM MQG PNR QBE QOR REA TCG VGL

BFG BELL FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials – Overnight Price: $1.39

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((BFG)) as No Rating (-1) –

Bell Financial’s four-month year-to-date April profit of $16.3m was broadly in line with Research as a Service (RaaS) $17.4m first half FY26 estimate, representing 197% growth on the prior year.

Platform earnings grew as expected (up 15%), while Markets materially outperformed, swinging to a $7.4m profit from a -$2.3m loss, a $9.7m swing, the analyst highlights.

The broker’s valuation increases to $2.38 from $2.33, driven by higher peer multiples, with Markets valued on through-the-cycle earnings and Platforms on peer metrics.

Research as a Service doesn’t assign a rating. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $2.38 Current Price is $1.39 Difference: $0.99

If BFG meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 71% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAY CANYON RESOURCES LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina – Overnight Price: $0.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAY)) as Speculative Buy (1) –

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Canyon Resources and lowers the target price to $0.25 from $0.40 following strategic investments to secure rail and port logistics.

The company has increased its equity stake in the national rail operator Camrail to 26.9% and acquired a 42.8% interest in the Douala port operator, materially improving control over export capacity for the Minim Martap Project.

These infrastructure acquisitions coincide with ongoing track-laying and impending trial mining designed to build stockpiles ahead of the first scheduled bauxite shipment in the September quarter of 2026.

While a recently defeated $170m funding proposal shifts some balance sheet timing risks, the broker suggests an existing US$140m debt facility provides a clear pathway to initial production.

Model updates incorporating the infrastructure acquisition costs, revised funding assumptions and an altered production profile have driven the valuation downgrade.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.115

If CAY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FPH FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices – Overnight Price: $28.94

Jarden rates ((FPH)) as Neutral (3) –

Jarden maintains a Neutral rating for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and lowers the target price to NZ$39.50 from NZ$40.20 ahead of the upcoming full-year results release.

A strong finish to FY26 is anticipated, with hospital product demand outperforming expectations due to structural changes in clinical practice rather than seasonal flu variations.

Near-term volatility is expected as maiden FY27 guidance must navigate higher oil-based feedstock inflation, elevated freight rates linked to Middle East disruptions, and an evolving US tariff regime.

Despite these external cost headwinds, the clinical evidence pipeline remains robust, supporting ongoing medium-term growth prospects across new hospital applications.

Adjusting for these cost pressures and higher risk-free rates, earnings per share estimates have been revised to NZ80.9c from NZ80.7c in FY26, to NZ90.8c from NZ92.9c in FY27, and to NZ104.6c from NZ105.7c in FY28.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Current Price is $28.94. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is N/A

The company’s fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 70.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 44.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 79.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.8, implying annual growth of 16.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 38.2.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GTK GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services – Overnight Price: $3.29

Shaw and Partners rates ((GTK)) as Buy (1) –

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Gentrack Group with an unchanged $8.00 target price following a constructive presentation at the TechRise Conference and a subsequent trading update.

The broker notes a recent step-down in first-half non-recurring revenue largely reflects timing issues, including the conclusion of major implementation programs and delayed customer decisions, rather than a structural slowdown.

Current FY26 guidance carries limited execution risk, the broker finds, relying heavily on visible contracted activity and existing customer migrations instead of unconfirmed new logo wins.

A deepening Salesforce partnership and the continued rollout of the flexible, artificial intelligence-enabled G2 platform are expected to drive ongoing medium-term growth as utilities seek to reduce call-centre costs.

Underlying earnings per share estimates remain unchanged at NZ6.3c in FY26, NZ10.9c in FY27, and NZ21.9c in FY28.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $8.00 Current Price is $3.29 Difference: $4.71

If GTK meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 143% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $4.14, suggesting upside of 25.7%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 5.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 59.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 9.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.8, implying annual growth of 90.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IKE IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment – Overnight Price: $1.00

Shaw and Partners rates ((IKE)) as Buy (1) –

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for ikeGPS Group with an unchanged $1.40 target price following a confident artificial intelligence-led growth update at the TechRise Conference.

Management reiterated guidance for 33% subscription growth in FY27, driven by pricing power, cross-selling opportunities, and the addition of one to two new enterprise customers every week.

A recent 10% price increase was successfully implemented after new artificial intelligence automation features removed -30% of engineering time from specific tasks.

The rollout of new customer-council-led products is expected to expand the software platform beyond design and into broader network management with lower investment requirements.

Underlying earnings per share estimates remain unchanged at -4.3c in FY26, -2.2c in FY27, and -0.3c in FY28 (all negative, indicating the future remains loss-making).

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $1.00 Difference: $0.395

If IKE meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company’s fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.77 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.68.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.93 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 52.15.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IMU IMUGENE LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences – Overnight Price: $0.11

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((IMU)) as No Rating (-1) –

Research as a Service (RaaS) has initiated coverage on clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Imugene.

The broker highlights a pivot from a broad, capital-intensive pipeline to a focused, late-stage Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) strategy centred on its azer-cel platform.

Azer-cel is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-T therapy targeting blood cancers, offering advantages over autologous therapies through lower cost and faster treatment delivery.

Phase 1b data shows strong efficacy, the analyst observes, including an 82% response rate in heavily pre-treated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) patients and high response rates in niche lymphoma cohorts.

Management is prioritising completion of Phase 1b, with potential for a single-arm pivotal study supporting FDA Accelerated Approval.

RaaS notes Imugene’s sub-$50m market cap appears low relative to allogeneic CAR-T peers given recent progress and upcoming catalysts.

A valuation of 24c is set.

Research as a Service doesn’t assign a rating. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.11 Difference: $0.13

If IMU meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 118% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.29.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.86.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LAM LARAMIDE RESOURCES LIMITED

Uranium – Overnight Price: $0.78

Canaccord Genuity rates ((LAM)) as Speculative Buy (1) –

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Laramide Resources and raises the target price to $1.60 from $1.55 following the passage of a bill in the New South Wales Upper House to repeal the state’s uranium mining ban.

Commentary states this legislative momentum provides a strong policy signal for Queensland to potentially reconsider its own long-standing prohibitions, directly benefiting the advancement of the company’s flagship Westmoreland project.

An updated economic study for Westmoreland is expected in the first half of 2026 to outline a robust operation featuring shallow open pit mining and forecast annual production of 3.5m to 4.0m pounds of uranium.

Shares currently trade at a significant discount to developer peers due to political uncertainty, with the broker arguing this is presenting a compelling value proposition as community sentiment improves and global energy security priorities drive renewed interest in nuclear power.

The minor target price upgrade reflects routine adjustments for recent financial actuals.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $0.78 Difference: $0.825

If LAM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 106% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MQG MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments – Overnight Price: $239.34

Jarden rates ((MQG)) as Buy (1) –

Jarden maintains a Buy rating for Macquarie Group and raises the target price to $250.00 from $240.00 following an “impressive” second-half earnings beat driven by energy market volatility.

The $3,192m cash net profit result cleared consensus expectations by 17%, supported by robust trading, investment gains, and a strong resurgence across all four operating divisions.

A decision to undertake a $1.5bn equity raise is viewed as a prudent capital measure to provide strategic flexibility amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and potential market dislocations.

Looking ahead, constructive guidance was provided for FY27 off a substantially higher earnings base.

Reflecting improved trading performance and higher performance fee expectations, cash earnings per share estimates have been upgraded to 1,415.2c from 1,296.4c in FY27, and to 1,588.1c from 1,430.9c in FY28.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Target price is $250.00 Current Price is $239.34 Difference: $10.66

If MQG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $251.26, suggesting upside of 5.0%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 871.00 cents and EPS of 1415.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1274.3, implying annual growth of -0.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 783.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Forecast for FY28:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY28 dividend of 982.00 cents and EPS of 1588.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1336.3, implying annual growth of 4.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 803.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PNR PANTORO GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver – Overnight Price: $3.41

Moelis rates ((PNR)) as Buy (1) –

Moelis maintains a Buy rating for Pantoro Gold with an unchanged $5.31 target price following the release of initial high-grade intercepts from a 27-hole exploration program at the Norseman Mainfield.

The new Racetrack target has returned strong early results, highlighting the potential for a significant new ore source remaining open to the east and down dip.

Racetrack sits just 600m from existing infrastructure, providing a capital-efficient pathway to production assuming infill drilling confirms grade continuity.

Commentary suggests a robust balance sheet featuring $250m in cash and gold with no debt provides ample capacity to pursue this organic growth, with 250,000m of combined drilling expected during FY26.

While the discovery may not uplift near-term production profiles, it deepens the pipeline of high-grade ore sources necessary to achieve the ambitious 200kozpa medium-term production target, the broker explains.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $5.31 Current Price is $3.41 Difference: $1.9

If PNR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.49, suggesting upside of 60.9%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.5, implying annual growth of 193.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.7, implying annual growth of 55.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

QBE QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

Insurance – Overnight Price: $22.35

Jarden rates ((QBE)) as Neutral (3) –

Jarden maintains a Neutral rating for QBE Insurance and lowers the target price to $21.30 from $21.80 following a first-quarter trading update showing softer-than-expected underlying volume momentum.

Ex-rate and ex-crop premium growth of 2% fell short of implied guidance, highlighting an increasing difficulty in sustaining top-line expansion while simultaneously defending margins amid softening commercial insurance pricing.

A constructive El Nino outlook is expected to deliver a benign catastrophe year, potentially masking deteriorating attritional losses as premium rate rises fall further below claims inflation.

Earnings per share forecasts have been upgraded by 6% to 138.8c in FY26 due to an anticipated first-half catastrophe budget beat alongside favourable foreign exchange and investment income movements, with FY27 estimates lifting 2% to 145.1c.

The minor target price reduction solely reflects recent foreign exchange translation impacts within the valuation model.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Target price is $21.30 Current Price is $22.35 Difference: minus $1.05 (current price is over target) .

If QBE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $24.90, suggesting upside of 11.4%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 100.00 cents and EPS of 207.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 190.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 98.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 102.00 cents and EPS of 216.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 199.1, implying annual growth of 4.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 104.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

QOR QORIA LIMITED

Software & Services – Overnight Price: $0.28

Canaccord Genuity rates ((QOR)) as Buy (1) –

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Qoria with an unchanged $0.50 target price following a comprehensive review of the impending Aura merger.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2026, creating a fundamentally transformed business boasting a bolstered balance sheet and a pro forma annualised recurring revenue base exceeding US$390m.

Management plans to implement a proven strategy of product bundling and tiered pricing across the direct-to-consumer segment to drive higher average order values and improve unit economics.

Initial cost reduction targets of US$55m alongside artificial intelligence integration across customer service channels are expected to fast-track the combined entity toward free cash flow break-even.

Commentary suggests execution on these cost reductions while maintaining elevated revenue growth above 20% should serve as a major catalyst for a valuation re-rating over the coming six months.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.215

If QOR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 75% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

REA REA GROUP LIMITED

Real Estate – Overnight Price: $177.56

Jarden rates ((REA)) as Neutral (3) –

Jarden maintains a Neutral rating for REA Group and marginally raises the target price to $178.00 from $176.00 following a third-quarter earnings update.

While the $220m earnings result missed estimates slightly, the variance was largely attributed to revenue deferrals and a softer-than-expected geographic mix benefit.

Operating leverage remains a key focus, with management upgrading FY26 group operating expenditure guidance to low single-digit growth amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Looking to FY27, an announced 8% average price increase is expected to underpin solid yield expansion, although non-price drivers such as depth penetration are forecast to moderate.

Reflecting the minor result adjustments, earnings per share forecasts have been lifted by 0.1% to 483.5c in FY26, 0.4% to 563.8c in FY27, and incrementally to 642.8c in FY28.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Target price is $178.00 Current Price is $177.56 Difference: $0.44

If REA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $213.55, suggesting upside of 20.3%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 483.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 477.1, implying annual growth of -7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 275.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 563.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 553.1, implying annual growth of 15.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 320.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TCG TURACO GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver – Overnight Price: $0.56

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TCG)) as Speculative Buy (1) –

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Turaco Gold and raises the target price to $1.75 from $1.65 ahead of the anticipated release of a pre-feasibility study for the Afema Gold Project.

Internal bottom-up modelling assesses a potential 2.4Moz mine inventory spread across several large open pits, underpinning an estimated 11-year mine life averaging 201kozpa.

Processing is assumed to utilise a 6Mtpa hybrid plant, combining a conventional carbon-in-leach circuit for free-milling base feed with an additional flotation circuit for sulphide ore, requiring an estimated -US$500m in total pre-production capital.

Access to cheap local hydropower is expected to keep processing costs competitive despite the fine grinding requirements, driving an estimated all-in sustaining cost of -US$1,650/oz.

Ownership consolidation is anticipated over the coming 12 months via a scrip deal to acquire the remaining 20% joint venture interest, clearing the path for the asset to become one of the largest new West African gold producers, the report highlights.

This report was published on May 8, 2026.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $1.19

If TCG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 212% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VGL VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Software & Services – Overnight Price: $1.72

Shaw and Partners rates ((VGL)) as Buy (1) –

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Vista International with an unchanged $3.70 target price following a confident presentation at the TechRise Conference.

Management commentary shifted the investment narrative away from demand validation toward execution, noting a strong waiting list of signed customers undergoing active cloud migrations.

Full-year FY26 guidance remains firmly on track, supported by domestic US box office assumptions tracking ahead of expectations and favourable foreign exchange movements.

Optimism is building around the high-margin payments division, while proprietary data infrastructure positions the business to drive yield optimisation and audience monetisation through artificial intelligence.

Underlying earnings per share estimates are held steady at 1.4c in FY26, 3.3c in FY27, and 6.5c in FY28.

This report was published on May 11, 2026.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $1.72 Difference: $1.985

If VGL meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 116% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $3.10, suggesting upside of 80.2%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 1.23 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 139.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 2.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 59.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.1, implying annual growth of 10.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.7.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don’t have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms