The Michelin Guide arrives in South Australia

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ADELAIDE, Australia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The MICHELIN Guide is pleased to announce its arrival in South Australia, with the inaugural restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide South Australia 2027 to be revealed in October 2026.

Home to a dynamic dining culture shaped by multicultural influences, exceptional local produce and an instinctive connection to the land, South Australia offers a compelling gastronomic identity that resonates with both tradition and modern creativity. From vibrant dining scenes to prestigious, internationally renowned wine-growing regions and expansive natural landscapes, the inaugural Guide will reflect the depth and character of the region’s food culture.

"South Australia offers an impressive diversity of culinary expressions within a single destination," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "The strength of its identity lies in the freedom chefs enjoy defining their own voice, guided by outstanding produce, a strong relationship to the land and a confident openness to global influences. Our Inspectors were struck by the authenticity and personality of the region’s dining culture, and we are delighted to spotlight South Australia on the MICHELIN Guide stage."

During their exploration, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors encountered a dining landscape defined by creativity and individuality. South Australia’s cuisine reflects a multicultural heritage, blending European traditions and Asian influences in a contemporary style, with a dining culture defined by warmth, generosity and relaxed refinement.

South Australia offers a compelling proposition for gastronomic travellers in search of authenticity, diversity and a strong sense of place. With its concentration of acclaimed wine regions, proximity between producers and dining destinations, and a culinary scene driven by creativity rather than convention, the region provides an ideal context for the MICHELIN Guide to showcase a distinctive and evolving gastronomic culture.

The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in South Australia is supported by the Government of South Australia. "We are proud to welcome the MICHELIN Guide to South Australia," said South Australia’s Minister for Tourism Emily Bourke. "Today’s announcement is a fantastic recognition of what we already know: our state sits atop the nation’s foodie must-visit list. With its mix of culture, food, wine, and natural beauty, South Australia offers a vibrant calendar of food festivals and wine events, celebrating culinary excellence, from city dining experiences to regional gourmet celebrations, and we look forward to sharing this with MICHELIN Guide readers around the world."

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