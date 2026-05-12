Where diversity shapes culinary identity: The Michelin Guide arrives in South Australia

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The inaugural restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide South Australia 2027 to be revealed in October 2026

The edition will explore the region in its entirety, from coastlines to wine country and inland landscapes

A culinary destination defined by freedom, craftsmanship and a strong sense of place

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The MICHELIN Guide is pleased to announce its arrival in South Australia, marking an important new chapter in the Guide’s ongoing exploration of world-class gastronomic destinations. The inaugural restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide South Australia 2027 will be revealed in October 2026 and will span the region reflecting the richness and diversity of its culinary landscape.

Home to a dynamic dining culture shaped by multicultural influences, exceptional local produce and an instinctive connection to the land, South Australia offers a compelling gastronomic identity that resonates with both tradition and modern creativity. From vibrant dining scenes to prestigious, internationally renowned wine-growing regions and expansive natural landscapes, the new Guide will reflect the depth and character of the region’s food culture.

"South Australia offers an impressive diversity of culinary expressions within a single destination," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "The strength of its identity lies in the freedom chefs enjoy defining their own voice, guided by outstanding produce, a strong relationship to the land and a confident openness to global influences. Our Inspectors were struck by the authenticity and personality of the region’s dining culture, and we are delighted to spotlight South Australia on the MICHELIN Guide stage."

During their exploration, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors encountered a dining landscape defined by creativity, openness and a strong sense of individuality. South Australia’s cuisine reflects a multicultural heritage, where European traditions and Asian influences come together in a contemporary and confident style. An ingredient-led philosophy prevails, supported by close ties to local producers, intuitive use of wood-fired and charcoal cooking, and native South Australian ingredients now being rediscovered in modern menus. This is matched by a dining culture defined by warmth, generosity and relaxed refinement.

South Australia offers a compelling proposition for gastronomic travellers in search of authenticity, diversity and a strong sense of place. With its concentration of acclaimed wine regions, proximity between producers and dining destinations, and a culinary scene driven by creativity rather than convention, the region provides an ideal context for the MICHELIN Guide to showcase a distinctive and evolving gastronomic culture rooted in both heritage and innovation.

The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in South Australia is supported by the Government of South Australia. "We are proud to welcome the MICHELIN Guide to South Australia," said South Australia’s Minister for Tourism Emily Bourke. ‘Today’s announcement is a fantastic recognition of what we already know: our state sits atop the nation’s foodie must-visit list. With its mix of culture, food, wine, and natural beauty, South Australia offers a vibrant calendar of food festivals and wine events, celebrating culinary excellence, from city dining experiences to regional gourmet celebrations, and we look forward to sharing this with MICHELIN Guide readers around the world’.

The MICHELIN Guide Methodology

The MICHELIN Guide was created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility. Since then, it has remained loyal to its original mission: to settle in mature gastronomic destinations, to guide international travellers and local foodies to the best restaurants, to highlight world culinary scenes, and to promote travel culture.

The restaurant selection in South Australia will be made according to the MICHELIN Guide’s historic methodology, focusing only on the quality of the cuisine proposed by the restaurants, which the anonymous MICHELIN Guide Inspectors evaluate by following five universal criteria:

The quality of the ingredients

The mastery of cooking techniques

The harmony of flavours

The personality of the cuisine

The consistency both over time and across the menu

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Selection

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, which are awarded to special restaurants within its full selection. The most famous distinctions are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars awarded to the restaurant offering the best culinary experiences. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for "high-quality cooking that is worth a stop," two MICHELIN Stars for "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and three MICHELIN Stars for "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."

Alongside the coveted Star ratings, the selection also includes the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to restaurants that provide good quality food at a moderate price.

The MICHELIN Guide is committed to maintaining the highest global standards in its restaurant selection process. Our team of anonymous, experienced, and expert inspectors conduct continuous and rigorous evaluations of restaurants. These evaluations are carried out objectively and independently, ensuring that external factors do not influence the results. This dedication to impartiality and excellence guarantees that only the outstanding dining establishments are recognised.

The full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide South Australia 2027 will be unveiled at a special event to be held in October 2026. It will be available exclusively in digital format on all the Guide’s interfaces: website, mobile applications, and social networks. It will join the global MICHELIN Guide restaurant and hotel selections to be found for free on its digital platforms.

To learn more about the MICHELIN Guide history, methodology or selection organisation, please visit guide.michelin.com or follow updates on facebook.com/MichelinGuideAsia, instagram.com/michelinguide and youtube.com/@MICHELINGuideAsia.

The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app available for iOS and Android devices.

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com).

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