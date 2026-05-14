ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.580
|27.72%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.420
|-18.45%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.080
|21.60%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|5.380
|-13.50%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.160
|14.85%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|17.950
|-9.80%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.830
|13.31%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.335
|-9.46%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.910
|7.06%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|73.680
|-9.04%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.770
|6.42%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.610
|-7.74%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.010
|6.36%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|-6.98%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|4.010
|6.08%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.050
|-6.82%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.550
|5.99%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.660
|-6.38%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.670
|4.69%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.630
|-5.97%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.595
|4.39%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|161.240
|-5.71%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|40.220
|4.33%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.250
|-5.66%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.135
|3.85%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.056
|-5.08%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.880
|3.68%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.520
|-4.91%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|244.530
|3.26%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|12.070
|-4.89%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.660
|3.11%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|36.670
|-4.83%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.860
|2.99%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|95.420
|-4.64%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|12.250
|2.94%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.160
|-4.42%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|15.680
|2.82%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.490
|-4.12%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|22.940
|2.73%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.010
|-4.07%
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