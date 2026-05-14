ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.580 27.72% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.420 -18.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.080 21.60% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.380 -13.50% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.160 14.85% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 17.950 -9.80% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.830 13.31% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.335 -9.46% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.910 7.06% XRO – XERO LIMITED 73.680 -9.04% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.770 6.42% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.610 -7.74% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.010 6.36% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -6.98% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 4.010 6.08% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.050 -6.82% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.550 5.99% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.660 -6.38% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.670 4.69% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.630 -5.97% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.595 4.39% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 161.240 -5.71% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 40.220 4.33% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.250 -5.66% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.135 3.85% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.056 -5.08% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.880 3.68% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.520 -4.91% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 244.530 3.26% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.070 -4.89% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.660 3.11% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 36.670 -4.83% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.860 2.99% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 95.420 -4.64% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.250 2.94% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.160 -4.42% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.680 2.82% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.490 -4.12% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 22.940 2.73% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.010 -4.07%

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