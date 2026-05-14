Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 14, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.
The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

360   APE   ATA   BWN   BXB   DUG   EBR   HLO   HPG   HZR   IAG   IOD   KYP   RDY   SHA   SPK   SYL  

360    LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $18.76

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Life360 with a lowered US$72.00 price target following management's softer user growth outlook.

First quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations, despite technical issues in several international markets, according to the report.

The broker notes management increased FY26 revenue guidance, supported by strong advertising momentum, although hardware revenue remained weak.

Growth is expected to reaccelerate in the second half of 2026 as Android performance improvements are implemented and marketing investment expands in key international markets.

This report was published on May 13, 2026.

Current Price is $18.76. Target price not assessed.
Current consensus price target is $30.34, suggesting upside of 61.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 72.2, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 98.8, implying annual growth of 36.8%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.
Market Sentiment: 1.0
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE    EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $23.37

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Eagers Automotive with a lowered $30.50 target price following a revision to the CanadaOne Auto acquisition closing date.

The broker notes earnings are likely to be more heavily skewed to the second half than usual as a result of recent dealership acquisitions in Canada and Australia.

Demand for battery electric vehicles has lifted significantly due to fuel price spikes, a segment where the company holds a materially higher market share of 35% versus 10% for traditional internal combustion engines, according to the report.

Earnings per share forecasts have been revised down by -6.9% in FY26, -5.4% in FY27, and -3.3% in FY28 to account for higher interest rate assumptions and shifted currency forecasts.

The broker expects overall market share to continue growing in Australia through further acquisitions and structural improvements in dealership operations.

This report was published on May 13, 2026.

Target price is $30.50 Current Price is $23.37 Difference: $7.13
If APE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
Current consensus price target is $29.93, suggesting upside of 28.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.7, implying annual growth of 37.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 86.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 136.7, implying annual growth of 14.2%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 93.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ATA    ATTURRA LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.46

Shaw and Partners rates ((ATA)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Atturra with an unchanged $1.15 target price following an update at the TechRise Conference.

The broker reports management implicitly re-affirmed FY26 guidance and noted a return to growth during the second half as demand for data, security, and artificial intelligence-readiness work offsets weakness in other areas.

Margins are expected to benefit from recent restructuring and automation-led efficiencies within managed services, while momentum across intellectual property products strengthens the medium-term outlook.

Improving cross-sell traction has reduced single-offering customers to roughly 94% from 99%, prompting plans to double the strategic sales team in FY27, according to the report.

Underlying earnings per share forecasts stand at 3.5c in FY26, 4.7c in FY27, and 5.3c in FY28.

This report was published on May 13, 2026.

Target price is $1.15 Current Price is $0.46 Difference: $0.69
If ATA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 150% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.50 cents.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.14.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.79.

Market Sentiment: 1.0
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BWN    BHAGWAN MARINE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.32

Shaw and Partners rates ((BWN)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Bhagwan Marine and reduces the target price to $0.60 from $0.90 following a weak trading update.

The broker notes the guidance downgrade reflects delays in project awards and incomplete pass-through of rising fuel costs.

Completion of the Riverside Marine acquisition on 31 March 2026 is expected to strengthen recurring free cash flow and provide diversification.

Earnings per share forecasts have been revised down by -66.6% to 1.4c in FY26, -37.4% to 3.6c in FY27, and -30.0% to 5.5c in FY28.

Dividend estimates are projected at 1.0c in FY26 and 1.5c in both FY27 and FY28, representing a reset in the payout ratio.

This report was published on May 13, 2026.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.28
If BWN meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 87% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.86.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 3.60 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.89.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

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