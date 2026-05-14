Australian Traders Watch ASX, Brent and Forex Move in Lockstep as Mitrade Releases Trumponomics Ebook

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MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CFD broker Mitrade today released its new ebook, "Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026", for Australian retail traders active across equities, energy and forex. The launch comes as AUD/USD has climbed to a multi-year high above 0.72, with the RBA’s hawkish hold meeting a Federal Reserve under pressure to ease, Trading Economics reported.

From the Iran conflict to Trump’s trade policy, decisions from Washington are reaching every major market, Australia included. The RBA has responded with back-to-back hikes, lifting the cash rate to 4.10% in March. Meanwhile, as a top LNG exporter, Australia has seen Woodside and Santos rise on reduced Qatari gas supply from the Hormuz closure. Cyclone Narelle then compounded the price swings by knocking three Western Australian plants offline, SBS News reported. Those impacts are now flowing downstream into markets that traders watch daily.

Trump-era policies have made volatility a defining feature of 2026. Mitrade’s new ebook unpacks that — from tariffs and the Iran conflict to how shocks ripple across global markets, why price overshoots happen, and how CFDs are relevant in fast-moving conditions.

"We’ve entered an era where geopolitical headlines move markets faster than data. Global context now drives everything, and Mitrade places a strong focus on trader education. Today, an RBA decision can land alongside a Trump tariff and a Brent swing — all hitting a single screen within hours. This ebook gives traders an understanding on how global events connect to market moves," said Elven Jong, CEO at Mitrade Australia.

"Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" is available as a free resource, part of Mitrade’s broader effort to support informed trading.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 7M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), the UAE’s CMA (License No. 20200000397), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 970+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

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