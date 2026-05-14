International Business Simulation Debuts in Australia; Four Teams Qualify for Global Finals in Shanghai

PR NewsWire | May 14 2026

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MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ASEEDER’s youth business competition, International Business Simulation, concluded its inaugural Australian regional round in Melbourne, marking a milestone in the programme’s international expansion.

Launched in 2011, International Business Simulation has run 14 editions, engaging over 81,000 students from more than 600 primary and secondary schools worldwide. The inaugural Australian round drew 52 students from 20 Melbourne schools, who formed eight teams and competed on 25–26 April.



Participants at the International Business Simulation Melbourne regional round, 26 April 2026.

Using Project-Based Learning (PBL), the competition simulates business operations. Teams of six to eight students ran simulated companies, took on executive roles and completed four challenges: a strategic resource auction, digital business simulation, startup pitch challenge and a business quiz supported by the Yale Entrepreneurial Society. After two days of competition, four teams received Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, qualifying to represent Australia at the WYEF International Business Simulation Global Finals in Shanghai on 29 July — an important step for youth business education in Australia.

Kelly Chen, a student from Presbyterian Ladies’ College, said: "We had to negotiate, think strategically, and make quick decisions under pressure." Linda Yin, from Mont Albert Primary School, added: "I really enjoyed the competition because it showed me how teamwork, confidence and knowledge can help you succeed."

Doris Huang, vice president of ASEEDER, said: "Through International Business Simulation, we hope students experience the excitement of business decision-making and develop skills such as strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, adaptability and confidence in solving real-world problems."

WuKong Education served as the education partner for the competition. Amy Wang, project lead at WuKong Education, said: "We are delighted to support the Australian launch of International Business Simulation. The competition reflects our shared belief with ASEEDER in learning that connects classroom knowledge with real-world practice."

Award Recipients:

Team Awards

Gold Award

Scotch College Melbourne: Felix Liu, Aaron Zhou, Viren Datta

Fintona Girls’ School: Minghan Rena Chai, Lillian Xue, Zara Poon, Ruiqi Rosina Li

Carey Baptist Grammar School: Christina Su

Silver Award

Presbyterian Ladies’ College: Jessica Zhu

Caulfield Grammar School: Owen Zavier Xu, Ivan Zavier Zhang

Mont Albert Primary School: Ziying Linda Yin

Gardenvale Primary School: Sampson Zhang

Xavier College: Lloyd Liu

Bronze Award

Melbourne High School: Leo Zheng, Thomas Ang, Samuel McNess, Aman Varma, Andrew Shen, Nathan Wang

Presbyterian Ladies’ College: Jiatong Kelly Chen, Lancy Zhang, Fiona Shi, Mengtong Olivia Fan, Jiaqi Wang, Ella Wang, Scarlett He

Individual Awards

Super Seed

Melbourne High School: Nathan Wang

Scotch College Melbourne: Carrick Wu

Gold Seed

Melbourne High School: Leo Zheng, Aman Varma, Andrew Shen

Scotch College Melbourne: Aaron Zhou

Silver Seed

Melbourne High School: Thomas Ang

Scotch College Melbourne: Juin Hian Quek, Chester Peng, Brendan Yip, Sharad Jasinarachi, Felix Liu, Viren Datta

Fintona Girls’ School: Minghan Rena Chai, Lillian Xue

Caulfield Grammar School: Ivan Zavier Zhang

About ASEEDER

ASEEDER cooperates with 3,500 international schools across 150 cities in 60 countries and regions. More than 520,000 participants took part in ASEEDER programmes during the 2025–2026 academic year.

About WuKong Education

WuKong Education is a Silicon Valley–headquartered online learning platform for students aged 3 to 18, offering live and interactive programmes in Chinese, Maths, and English Language Arts. Founded in 2016, WuKong has earned recognition from Cognia®, GSV 150, and Frost & Sullivan, which recognized WuKong Chinese as No. 1 globally among online Chinese learning platforms for non-native speakers. To learn more, visit www.wukongsch.com.

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