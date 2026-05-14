Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – May 2026

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Download related file: LIC-Monthly-May-Final

Independent Investment Research updates developments in Australia's listed investment trust and provides comparative data.

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market.

Note: For comprehensive comparative data tables for LICs and ETFs please see attached.

1. Introduction

May 2026 reinforced the structural transition occurring across the Australian listed investment company and listed investment trust market.

The dominant issues remain persistent discounts to net tangible assets (NTA), capital-management discipline, merger activity, manager alignment, portfolio-manager continuity and the relative competitiveness of LIC/LIT structures versus ETFs and active ETFs.

The market environment remains constructive for vehicles with clearly articulated income objectives, disciplined capital management, transparent NTA disclosure and differentiated investment capability.

Conversely, where listed vehicles overlap with lower-cost, more liquid alternatives, investor scrutiny of the listed wrapper remains elevated.

IIR notes that this is not a period of structural decline for the sector, but rather a period of structural recalibration. The vehicles best positioned for continued investor support are those that combine investment capability with active governance of the listed structure itself.

Analyst view: The key message for brokers is that listed-vehicle structure now matters almost as much as manager quality. The market is increasingly assessing the whole product: portfolio, fees, liquidity, dividend profile, board response and discount/premium management.

2. LMI Market Update

ASX investment-product market capitalisation remains substantial and continues to be supported by the growth of ETFs, active ETFs, listed credit vehicles and specialist income strategies. Traditional LICs continue to operate in a more competitive capital-allocation environment, especially where investment mandates are readily replicable through ETFs or active ETFs.

During the period, key developments included implementation of the AUI–DUI merger, expanded buy-back activity across traditional LICs, ongoing NTA disclosure across global and alternative LICs, a material capital-management proposal from Pengana International Equities, new issuance in income and thematic listed vehicles, and continued investor interest in private-credit structures.

The strongest demand remains evident in vehicles that provide regular income, clear tax/franking attributes, differentiated portfolio access, or an established record of shareholder engagement.

Discount management moved further into mainstream boardroom practice, with buy-backs and structural proposals increasingly common.

Premium-to-NTA outcomes remain concentrated in a smaller number of vehicles with strong retail support, dividend records and brand recognition.

Listed credit and private-credit income vehicles remain comparatively well supported, although rate-cycle sensitivity is becoming more relevant.

Specialist and thematic vehicles continue to attract interest where the investment proposition is distinct and difficult to replicate efficiently through ETFs.

3. Corporate Activity and Capital Management

The implementation of the Australian United Investments and Diversified United Investments merger remains the key sector transaction. The merger reflects a broader industry focus on scale, cost efficiency, liquidity and shareholder alignment.

While the transaction is specific to the two companies involved, it is an important precedent for the broader sector because it demonstrates that boards can use structural solutions to improve the long-term position of shareholders.

Pengana International Equities announced a capital-management proposal and manager-transition initiative designed to address its persistent discount to NTA. The proposal includes an equal-access off-market buy-back mechanism and changes to the underlying manager arrangements.

This represents one of the more material issuer-led discount-management proposals in the current cycle and should be monitored closely for shareholder response and implementation outcomes.

Traditional LIC buy-back activity also remained notable, with AFI, ARG, AMH, DJW and MEC among vehicles lodging buy-back or capital-management updates during the review period. These initiatives reinforce that discount management has become a mainstream governance topic rather than an isolated response by under-pressure vehicles.

Analyst view: The most constructive interpretation is that boards are increasingly engaging with market structure in a disciplined way. The more cautious interpretation is that buy-backs must be material enough to influence outcomes; otherwise, they risk being viewed as signalling rather than substantive capital management.

4. Sector View – LIC / LIT Market

The LIC/LIT market is increasingly bifurcated. On one side are vehicles with strong investor engagement, income relevance, differentiated exposure, active capital management and a clear role in portfolios.

On the other side are vehicles where the listed structure is less clearly differentiated from ETF or active ETF alternatives.

IIR expects continued focus on five themes: discount/premium management, portfolio-manager stability, dividend/distribution sustainability, shareholder communication, and the ability of boards to respond constructively to changing market conditions.

It is important to frame this sector transition in balanced terms. Persistent discounts do not necessarily imply weak portfolio management; rather, they often reflect a combination of structure, liquidity, shareholder-base composition, mandate substitutability and prevailing investor preferences.

Similarly, premiums to NTA can reflect strong franchise value and dividend credibility, but elevated premiums may increase sensitivity to changes in performance or distribution expectations.

Analyst view: The most useful analytical lens is not simply whether a LIC trades at a discount or premium, but whether the board and manager have credible tools to influence that outcome over time.

5. Premium / Discount and NTA Watch

Premium-to-NTA trading remains most evident in vehicles with strong retail distribution and dividend support, especially within the Wilson Asset Management stable.

WAM Capital, WAM Research, WAM Microcap and WAM Leaders remain important premium-watch names. These premiums appear to reflect investor confidence in the Wilson platform, dividend profile, shareholder communication and long-standing retail engagement.

While these are positive signals of market support, IIR notes that premium-to-NTA entry points require care. Elevated premiums increase valuation sensitivity if market conditions, dividend expectations or portfolio performance change.

This should be presented as a normal valuation consideration rather than criticism of the manager or vehicle.

On the discount side, vehicles such as PE1, PIA, VG1, RF1, RG8 and a range of global equity LICs illustrate the continuing importance of capital management, portfolio transparency and structural catalysts. The key issue is not whether discounts exist, but whether the path to narrowing is credible, measurable and aligned with shareholder interests.

Analyst view: A monthly IIR Discount and Premium Watch would add considerable value. It should distinguish between managed discounts, unmanaged discounts, premium valuation risk and structural catalysts.

For further reading: see full document attached.

Independent Investment Research, “IIR”, is an independent investment research house based in Australia and the United States. IIR specialises in the analysis of high quality commissioned research for Brokers, Family Offices and Fund Managers. IIR distributes its research in Asia, United States and the Americas. IIR does not participate in any corporate or capital raising activity and therefore it does not have any inherent bias that may result from research that is linked to any corporate/ capital raising activity.

IIR was established in 2004 under Aegis Equities Research Group of companies to provide investment research to a select group of retail and wholesale clients. Since March 2010, IIR (the Aegis Equities business was sold to Morningstar) has operated independently from Aegis by former Aegis senior executives/shareholders to provide clients with unparalleled research that covers listed and unlisted managed investments, listed companies, structured products, and IPOs. IIR takes great pride in the quality and independence of our analysis, underpinned by high caliber staff and a transparent, proven and rigorous research methodology.

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This publication has been prepared by Independent Investment Research (Aust) Pty Limited trading as Independent Investment Research (“IIR”) (ABN 11 152 172 079), an corporate authorised representative of Australian Financial Services Licensee (AFSL no. 410381. IIR has been commissioned to prepare this independent research report (the “Report”) and will receive fees for its preparation. Each company specified in the Report (the “Participants”) has provided IIR with information about its current activities. While the information contained in this publication has been prepared with all reasonable care from sources that IIR believes are reliable, no responsibility or liability is accepted by IIR for any errors, omissions or misstatements however caused. In the event that updated or additional information is issued by the “Participants”, subsequent to this publication, IIR is under no obligation to provide further research unless commissioned to do so. Any opinions, forecasts or recommendations reflects the judgment and assumptions of IIR as at the date of publication and may change without notice. IIR and each Participant in the Report, their officers, agents and employees exclude all liability whatsoever, in negligence or otherwise, for any loss or damage relating to this document to the full extent permitted by law. This publication is not and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. Any opinion contained in the Report is unsolicited general information only. Neither IIR nor the Participants are aware that any recipient intends to rely on this Report or of the manner in which a recipient intends to use it. In preparing our information, it is not possible to take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any individual recipient. Investors should obtain individual financial advice from their investment advisor to determine whether opinions or recommendations (if any) contained in this publication are appropriate to their investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs before acting on such opinions or recommendations. This report is intended for the residents of Australia. It is not intended for any person(s) who is resident of any other country. This document does not constitute an offer of services in jurisdictions where IIR or its affiliates do not have the necessary licenses. IIR and/or the Participant, their officers, employees or its related bodies corporate may, from time to time hold positions in any securities included in this Report and may buy or sell such securities or engage in other transactions involving such securities. IIR and the Participant, their directors and associates declare that from time to time they may hold interests in and/or earn brokerage, fees or other benefits from the securities mentioned in this publication.

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