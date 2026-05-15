ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.800
|11.84%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|6.110
|-10.41%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.170
|8.88%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.710
|-10.13%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|79.670
|8.13%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.210
|-9.08%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.745
|7.97%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|11.010
|-8.78%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.060
|7.14%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.835
|-8.24%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.490
|7.06%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|64.770
|-7.68%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|11.990
|5.73%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.930
|-7.46%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|6.100
|5.35%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.540
|-7.23%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.480
|4.64%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.345
|-6.76%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.100
|4.59%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.150
|-6.31%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.760
|4.55%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.030
|-6.19%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.830
|4.43%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.350
|-6.00%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.140
|4.39%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.315
|-5.97%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.250
|4.34%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.395
|-5.95%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.710
|4.19%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.315
|-5.94%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.820
|4.13%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|46.280
|-5.80%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.470
|3.89%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|6.010
|-5.80%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.230
|3.77%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.675
|-5.59%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|38.010
|3.65%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.500
|-5.52%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.280
|3.64%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|89.410
|-5.48%
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