ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.800 11.84% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.110 -10.41% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.170 8.88% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.710 -10.13% XRO – XERO LIMITED 79.670 8.13% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.210 -9.08% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.745 7.97% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.010 -8.78% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.060 7.14% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.835 -8.24% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.490 7.06% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 64.770 -7.68% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.990 5.73% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.930 -7.46% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.100 5.35% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.540 -7.23% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.480 4.64% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.345 -6.76% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.100 4.59% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.150 -6.31% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.760 4.55% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.030 -6.19% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.830 4.43% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.350 -6.00% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.140 4.39% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.315 -5.97% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.250 4.34% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.395 -5.95% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.710 4.19% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.315 -5.94% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.820 4.13% DPM – DPM METALS INC 46.280 -5.80% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.470 3.89% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 6.010 -5.80% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.230 3.77% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 -5.59% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 38.010 3.65% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.500 -5.52% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.280 3.64% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 89.410 -5.48%

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