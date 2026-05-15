Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:51 AM

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This story features CSL LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSL

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The Australian market passed another big hurdle this week, the Federal Budget, or did it?

-Calendar year-to-date the ASX200 remains flat thus far. Against a backdrop of rising interest rates and Budget tax changes, sentiment remains soft.

-Against a backdrop of fresh record highs for the S&P500 and Nasdaq, as the AI trade powers along, the ASX200 is struggling under macro factors and ongoing earnings guidance downgrades, with companies missing expectations (though not all of them) during the out-of-season reporting season.

-The wooden spoon was taken by two companies this week for more guidance backpedalling, notably CSL ((CSL)) and Bapcor ((BAP)).

-CSL fell -16% on the day of its announcement, with the stock at 11-year lows, and helped drag the Healthcare index down over -8% for the week, bringing the one-year decline to almost -45%. Healthcare is now underperforming the SaaSpocalypse-beaten-down Information Technology sector, which was off -2% for the week on AI disruption fears and down -36% for the year.

-Energy, Materials, Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate investors probably had a more upbeat week, with those sectors positive.

-Underlying some of the stronger stock performers is a consistent AI theme, with data centre-exposed companies benefitting from the acceleration in demand and momentum. Megaport ((MP1)) was this week’s winner for positive contract updates, following Infratil’s ((IFT)) CDC the prior week.

-Volatility post updates continues to feature, with double-digit share price moves becoming more common than uncommon. Maybe look no further than US trading behemoth Citadel, which was reported as becoming more influential in Sydney’s rapidly growing trading market.

-As legendary Peter Lynch says, ‘know your stocks’, maybe more so now than previously.

-In the week ahead, Technology One ((TNE)) reports on Tuesday, James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) on Wednesday, with a suite of AGMs on Thursday, as well as Goodman Group ((GMG))’s quarterly update.

-For more details, check out FNArena’s Corporate Results monitor, which is regularly updated at https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

-The April RBA minutes are announced on Tuesday, with the Australian interest rate market pricing in around 5bp of rate hikes for the June RBA meeting and a cumulative 36bp of tightening priced in for the remainder of 2026.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Fletcher Building ((FBU)) agrees to sell a Melbourne property to Forza Capital for $53.8m

-James Kennedy acquires Australian Lego retail stores

-Paraway Pastoral’s $3bn sale advances with multiple bidders touring assets and submitting offers

– Iglu seeks passive investors in a $3bn stake sale, excluding control-focused buyers

– Iren shares rise after securing a $4.7bn AI cloud contract with Nvidia

-Amplia Therapeutics ((ATX)) begins a clinical trial for an ovarian cancer protein inhibitor treatment

-ROC Partners launches a poultry industry consolidation strategy competing with KKR-backed ProTen

-Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) faces scrutiny over its confidential M&A strategy regarding Chicago assets

-ASIC reportedly investigated Hudson Global before its collapse

-ProcurePro reaches a $100m valuation

–Flinders Ports seeks more than $700m refinancing for South Australian port assets

-SkyCredit gains involvement from the founder of MoneyPlace

-Australia’s Takeovers Panel rejects Atlas Arteria’s ((ALX)) request for an interim order related to the IFM bid dispute

-Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners puts New Zealand energy retailer StraitNZ on the market in a deal worth about NZ$1bn

-Humankind acquires Mintable in a portfolio exit for Blackbird Ventures

-Regal Partners ((RPL)) and Thorney Investment Group back an Israeli drone supplier ahead of its ASX listing

– Fund managers including Firetrail, backed by Pinnacle Investment Managers ((PNI)), prepare for major block trades as UniSuper moves to sell billions in assets

-Carlyle’s subdued Australian deal activity is linked to a smaller-than-expected Asia fund

– Elicia McDonald says AI has transformed nearly every aspect of Airtree Ventures operations

-Xero ((XRO)) CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy apologises for five days of service disruptions

-Grant Thornton Australia is valued at about $1bn, with partners set for multimillion-dollar payouts

-ASIC reportedly investigated Hudson Global before its collapse

-Former Fortescue executives move to take control of struggling gas producer Strike Energy ((STX))

-Sixth Street brings its $2.8bn sports investment fund strategy to Australia

-SkinKandy plans to build a network of more than 500 stores ahead of its ASX listing

-oOh!media ((OML)) receives a $766m takeover offer from I Squared Capital

-CommBank ((CBA)) books $316m provision hit citing economic uncertainty

-Santos ((STO)) approves final investment for a Papua New Guinea gas project

-Elevra Lithium ((ELV)) prepares a $200m equity raising

-Australian Taxation Office alleges JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) overvalued The Good Guys brand assets by ten times their worth

-ASIC is investigating DroneShield ((DRO)) over its governance controversy and insider share sales

-Fortescue ((FMG)) is ordered to pay US$108m in an Aboriginal rights legal case

-Ingenia Communities ((INA)) secures funding support from Hostplus

-Orora ((ORA)) shareholders are agitating for board changes

-AUB Group ((AUB)) appoints former National Australia Bank CFO Gary Lennon to its board

-Helloworld Travel ((HLO)) appoints former Australian treasurer Peter Costello as a director

-Westpac ((WBC)) cuts jobs in its BT Panorama platform as part of an ongoing simplification program

-Air New Zealand ((AIZ)) guides to a FY26 loss of -NZ$240m-NZ$390m on surging fuel costs

-MA Financial Group ((MAF)) is pitching the sale of battery storage company Akaysha Energy, with interest expected from infrastructure and energy investors

-Charter Hall ((CHC)) explored a potential takeover of Abacus Group ((ABG)), highlighting ongoing consolidation interest in the property sector

– I-MED’s $3bn-plus sale process has widened to additional bidders amid valuation concerns and management turnover

-Ownership Matters is targeting executive remuneration at DroneShield ((DRO)) ahead of shareholder meetings

-Accent Group ((AX1)) plans aggressive Sports Direct expansion, targeting $1.9bn in sales by 2030

-Healius ((HLS)) downgraded earnings guidance and plans to divest Agilex following budget-related healthcare pressures

-Automotive Superstore is raising $10m to accelerate growth in its online automotive parts platform

-BHP Group ((BHP)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) chiefs rejected calls to split up their businesses despite investor pressure for higher valuations

-SPC Global ((SPG)) is pursuing a $90m recapitalisation to address elevated debt levels

-Marketplacer’s valuation has fallen after private equity investors marked down their holdings

-The estimated bailout cost for Whyalla Steelworks has exceeded $2.6bn following blast furnace failures

-Ausgrid’s $3bn smart meters business and ES unit has attracted six bidders

-Albemarle booked a -$1.1bn charge after shutting its WA Kemerton lithium hydroxide refinery amid ongoing losses

-Metcash ((MTS)) resolved a dispute with senior executives over dismissals

-Worley ((WOR)) announced a $300m share buyback and executive leadership changes

-Atlassian was removed from rankings of Australia’s best tech employers

-Peninsula Energy ((PEN)) launched a US$40m capital raising

-Barbeques Galore will emerge from receivership while remaining under the same ownership

-Australia’s Federal Court ruled Coles Group ((COL)) misled shoppers with deceptive discount pricing practices

-Zip Co ((ZIP)) lost its trademark battle with Firstmac and must stop using the “Zip” name in Australia

-Resolute Mining ((RSG)) entered a trading halt ahead of an announcement on its Cote d’Ivoire scoping study

-Jeremy Raper significantly reduced his stake in Humm Group ((HUM)) following board changes

-Perth biotech Syngenis is expanding its AI-driven drug discovery efforts

-Deutsche Bank arranged a $365m securitisation funding deal for MoneyMe ((MME))

Next week’s Corporate Calendar:

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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