Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 15 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 07 May 2026 to 14 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

Monday 11 May 2026

ASIC has launched a targeted crackdown on market gatekeepers, cancelling auditor registrations for independence breaches and removing licences from fund managers failing basic reporting obligations

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

Friday 08 May 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion

Thursday 07 May 2026

Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia

4 – Rudi’s View: AI Is Making A Come-Back

Wednesday 13 May 2026

Healthcare remains under pressure, and troubled CSL is not helping, but the market is warming yet again to future AI beneficiaries

5 – Rudi’s View: Outlook Positive, Australia Lagging

Thursday 14 May 2026

The outlook remains positive, global equity strategists maintain, though Australia will be among the world’s laggards

6 – Artificial Intelligence: Here, There & Everywhere

Thursday 07 May 2026

FNArena’s latest AI deep dive reflects on the acceleration in spend, which companies are benefiting, and how AI is impacting productivity and sectors

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 08-05-26

Friday 08 May 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 08-05-26

Monday 11 May 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – The Market In Numbers – 9 May 2026

Saturday 09 May 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

10 – The Short Report – 07 May 2026

Thursday 07 May 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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Most Popular

1
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
2
AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Apr 27 2026 - Commodities
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026

May 01 2026 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

May 08 2026 - Australia
5
ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Apr 16 2026 - Australia
6
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May 04 2026 - Australia