Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 15 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 07 May 2026 to 14 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Monday 11 May 2026 ASIC has launched a targeted crackdown on market gatekeepers, cancelling auditor registrations for independence breaches and removing licences from fund managers failing basic reporting obligations

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026 Friday 08 May 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Private Credit’s Liquidity Illusion Thursday 07 May 2026 Private credit, the popular new kid on the block for income investors, is facing its first genuine downturn test in Australia

4 – Rudi’s View: AI Is Making A Come-Back Wednesday 13 May 2026 Healthcare remains under pressure, and troubled CSL is not helping, but the market is warming yet again to future AI beneficiaries

5 – Rudi’s View: Outlook Positive, Australia Lagging Thursday 14 May 2026 The outlook remains positive, global equity strategists maintain, though Australia will be among the world’s laggards

6 – Artificial Intelligence: Here, There & Everywhere Thursday 07 May 2026 FNArena’s latest AI deep dive reflects on the acceleration in spend, which companies are benefiting, and how AI is impacting productivity and sectors

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 08-05-26 Friday 08 May 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 08-05-26 Monday 11 May 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – The Market In Numbers – 9 May 2026 Saturday 09 May 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

10 – The Short Report – 07 May 2026 Thursday 07 May 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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