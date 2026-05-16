The Market In Numbers – 16 May 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 16 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12965.010 -1.59% 0.48% 0.41% -4.31% 2.87% All Ordinaries 8870.60 -1.22% -0.19% 2.15% -1.68% 1.11% S&P ASX 200 8630.80 -1.30% -0.40% 1.76% -0.96% 1.04% S&P ASX 300 8571.20 -1.29% -0.33% 1.90% -1.28% 1.15% Communication Services 1733.60 -0.18% 0.63% 2.44% -0.41% -6.44% Consumer Discretionary 3367.70 0.75% -1.14% 0.05% -15.66% -18.71% Consumer Staples 11435.30 -2.54% -4.95% -8.83% -1.57% -5.64% Energy 10495.50 2.66% -5.14% -7.67% 25.46% 20.98% Financials 9102.60 -4.32% -4.75% -2.02% -2.50% -4.47% Health Care 22648.50 -8.06% -10.55% -18.31% -32.97% -45.56% Industrials 8185.60 0.07% 2.38% 4.00% -2.85% -1.60% Info Technology 1748.80 -2.30% -0.81% 12.33% -18.82% -39.71% Materials 24584.90 1.75% 8.30% 12.93% 16.40% 55.03% Real Estate 3591.80 1.49% 1.52% 9.77% -9.44% -7.87% Utilities 10167.10 1.35% -2.63% -2.96% 5.27% 11.22% A-REITs 1665.30 1.62% 1.72% 10.45% -8.79% -7.01% All Technology Index 2782.80 -1.66% -0.38% 9.33% -18.07% -31.19% Banks 3843.60 -6.61% -7.22% -6.59% -5.53% -4.45% Gold Index 17216.10 -2.39% 3.05% 3.35% -7.80% 48.96% Metals & Mining 8547.70 1.66% 8.43% 13.42% 17.63% 63.72%

The World

Index 16 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10195.37 -0.37% -1.77% 0.19% 2.56% 16.37% DAX30 23950.57 -1.59% -1.41% 5.60% -2.20% 0.17% Hang Seng 25962.73 -1.63% 0.72% 4.74% 0.42% 7.85% Nikkei 225 61409.29 -2.08% 3.58% 20.26% 21.99% 51.68% NZ50 12965.010 -1.59% 0.48% 0.41% -4.31% 2.87% DJIA 49526.17 -0.17% -0.25% 6.87% 2.40% 12.32% S&P500 7408.50 0.13% 2.77% 13.48% 7.43% 19.40% Nasdaq Comp 26225.15 -0.08% 5.35% 21.47% 11.98% 28.75%

Metals & Minerals

Index 16 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4655.35 -0.87% 2.16% 2.58% 6.13% 40.97% Silver (oz) 84.02 6.47% 16.99% 19.84% 7.83% 132.07% Copper (lb) 6.5805 7.45% 10.96% 19.98% 15.81% 29.14% Aluminium (lb) 1.6574 4.87% 4.93% 6.46% 23.92% 40.55% Nickel (lb) 8.5821 0.48% -1.84% 11.24% 14.62% 25.85% Zinc (lb) 1.6264 3.87% 8.10% 12.00% 16.70% 28.82% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.25 0.00% 0.00% 3.60% 5.18% 9.66% Iron Ore (t) 111.12 0.15% 3.71% 4.51% 3.72% 17.60%

Energy

Index 16 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 102.02 4.37% -5.60% -2.82% 77.67% 55.71% Brent Crude 106.56 3.05% -5.24% -1.95% 75.12% 59.52%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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