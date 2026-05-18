ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 18 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|18.930
|5.46%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.270
|-62.79%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|11.540
|4.81%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|5.550
|-22.92%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.230
|4.21%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|17.630
|-20.23%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.830
|3.74%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.060
|-11.30%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|32.090
|3.28%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.600
|-10.34%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.390
|2.96%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.910
|-8.61%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.355
|2.90%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.540
|-8.47%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|32.150
|2.88%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.620
|-8.15%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|125.520
|2.79%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.460
|-7.93%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.135
|2.71%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|8.090
|2.66%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.100
|-7.56%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.360
|2.16%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.660
|-7.04%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.260
|1.80%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.110
|-6.61%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.320
|1.72%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.640
|-6.57%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.061
|1.67%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.370
|-6.33%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|164.600
|1.60%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|22.310
|-6.30%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.705
|1.49%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.320
|-6.18%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|35.570
|1.48%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.450
|-6.15%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.830
|1.36%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.070
|-6.12%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.310
|1.32%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.280
|-5.88%
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