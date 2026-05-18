Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 18, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALL CBA CCR CNB COG FMG GNC HGO HLS HMY NWS ORE PNC PRN SPZ (2) STM TPW WEB WZR XRO

WEB WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $2.44

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WEB)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Web Travel with a $5.30 target price following a result update from global competitor HBX Group.

The broker notes revenue margins are likely to remain steady at 6.5% despite lowered guidance from HBX.

Activity levels are expected to face contraction in the coming months due to travel disruptions related to the Iran conflict, potentially leading to negative revisions for FY27 consensus EBITDA.

Earnings per share forecasts have been maintained, while the company is viewed as a potential bid recipient amid reports of industry interest in privatising similar global players.

Market share is projected to grow quickly as customers shift toward major participants with superior technology stacks, the report states.

This report was published on May 14, 2026.

Target price is $5.30 Current Price is $2.44 Difference: $2.86

If WEB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 117% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.44, suggesting upside of 123.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.7, implying annual growth of -54.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.0, implying annual growth of 35.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WZR WISR LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.02

Shaw and Partners rates ((WZR)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Wisr with an unchanged $0.07 price target following a recent emerging companies conference presentation.

Credit quality improvements and a reduction in arrears contrast with worsening trends at major banks, the broker notes.

Loan book growth reached $1bn in the March Quarter 2026 as major lenders pull back from personal and vehicle finance markets, the report states.

The broker expects cost discipline and flat headcount to deliver operating leverage as loan originations are forecast to grow more than 50% in FY26.

Management upgrades guidance for revenue and originations while targeting a cash profit in the second half of 2026.

This report was published on May 15, 2026.

Target price is $0.07 Current Price is $0.02 Difference: $0.049

If WZR meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 233% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.20.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $79.67

Jarden rates ((XRO)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden maintains a Buy rating for Xero with a reduced $117.00 target price following a "solid" FY26 result overshadowed by yet another AI product launch by Anthropic

The broker notes underlying earnings before interest and tax reached NZ$374.6m, while group net subscriber additions of 506k significantly exceeded consensus estimates.

The report states earnings per share forecasts for FY27 have been downgraded by -20% to account for higher finance costs and tax rates.

New product announcements including the top-tier 'Ultra' plan and the 'XeroForce' AI agent builder offer potential revenue growth not currently priced into the stock, the broker highlights.

Jarden observes the Melio acquisition remains dilutive to margins, while guidance for FY27 infers a step-down in the EBITDA margin to a range of 24% to 25%.

This report was published on May 14, 2026.

Target price is $117.00 Current Price is $79.67 Difference: $37.33

If XRO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $137.74, suggesting upside of 72.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 106.23 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 75.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 71.5.

Forecast for FY28:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY28 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 109.72 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 72.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.7, implying annual growth of 69.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.2.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.