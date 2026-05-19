ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 19 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.670
|17.62%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.650
|-8.75%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|23.320
|6.83%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.835
|-7.73%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.760
|6.29%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|12.190
|-6.66%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.940
|-6.07%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.405
|6.04%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|18.120
|-4.28%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.500
|5.93%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.390
|5.41%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.040
|-4.16%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|25.300
|5.02%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.335
|-3.96%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|16.330
|4.95%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.835
|-3.93%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.510
|4.78%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.245
|-3.92%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.370
|4.23%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.230
|-3.88%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|1.910
|4.09%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.430
|-3.38%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.530
|4.08%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.790
|-3.07%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.450
|3.92%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|27.800
|-2.93%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.640
|3.80%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|28.800
|-2.87%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|13.710
|3.79%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.940
|-2.65%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|130.260
|3.78%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.390
|-2.53%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|4.950
|3.77%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|2.770
|-2.46%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|4.150
|3.75%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.620
|-2.36%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|34.210
|3.73%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.625
|-2.34%
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