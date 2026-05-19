ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 19 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.670 17.62% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.650 -8.75% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 23.320 6.83% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.835 -7.73% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.760 6.29% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.190 -6.66% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 6.25% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.940 -6.07% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.405 6.04% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.120 -4.28% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.500 5.93% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.390 5.41% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.040 -4.16% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 25.300 5.02% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.335 -3.96% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 16.330 4.95% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.835 -3.93% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.510 4.78% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.370 4.23% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.230 -3.88% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 1.910 4.09% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.430 -3.38% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 4.08% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.790 -3.07% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.450 3.92% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 27.800 -2.93% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.640 3.80% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 28.800 -2.87% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.710 3.79% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.940 -2.65% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 130.260 3.78% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.390 -2.53% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.950 3.77% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.770 -2.46% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 4.150 3.75% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.620 -2.36% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 34.210 3.73% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.625 -2.34%

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