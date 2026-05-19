Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 19, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

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The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALK ASX AVH BAP COG EOS FBU GNC GTK IMR MP1 OBM PPM STM WZR

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.47

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis Australia retains a Buy rating on Alkane Resources and an unchanged target price of $2.30 following the release of the March quarter earnings report.

Commentary states the integration of Mandalay's assets has led to the emergence of a high margin, cash-generating mid-tier producer.

FY26 net profit after tax estimates have increased modestly on lower depreciation and amortisation, while FY26-FY28 projections are effectively unchanged.

Operationally, the assets are executing on internal production and cost targets while enjoying a macro tailwind, the broker suggests, adding the market is likely underappreciating the scale of the company's transformation.

This report was published on May 18, 2026.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.47 Difference: $0.83

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $58.24

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden retains a Neutral rating for ASX with a target price increase to $58.75 following the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

Commentary suggests the leadership change resolves a key market overhang, while robust year-to-date revenue trends point toward a stronger finish for FY26.

Potential for softer trading activity from federal budget impacts and uncertainty surrounding FY27 cost guidance add complexity to the medium-term outlook, the broker concludes.

Longer-dated risks regarding the execution of the CHESS replacement and the strategic intentions of competitors remain a focus.

Earnings per share forecasts increase 2.1% in FY26 and 2.0% in FY27 to reflect the underlying strength in market activity.

This report was published on May 15, 2026.

Target price is $58.75 Current Price is $58.24 Difference: $0.51

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $58.35, suggesting upside of 0.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 198.30 cents and EPS of 264.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 273.1, implying annual growth of 5.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 204.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 209.20 cents and EPS of 274.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 276.3, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 212.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.23

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AVH)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Hold rating for Avita Medical with a $1.25 target price following a first-quarter revenue result of US$19.3m.

The broker comments the business showed discipline recovering from previous reimbursement dislocation, with operating expenses falling -11% year-on-year to US$24.5m.

Management reiterated FY26 revenue guidance of US$80m to US$85m alongside the announcement of a ten-year BARDA contract worth up to US$25.5m.

Early adoption of Cohealyx and Permeaderm generated US$1.8m in sales, prompting an upgrade to revenue forecasts.

The broker considers the valuation undemanding as the field force accelerates product utilisation, despite higher capital requirements expected for future growth.

This report was published on May 18, 2026.

Current Price is $1.23. Target price not assessed.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources