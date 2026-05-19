DAVE & BUSTER’S OPENS IN PERTH AS BRAND CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION

PR NewsWire | 6:01 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Dave & Buster’s makes its Australia debut, expanding its Asia-Pacific footprint

Key Highlights

First Dave & Buster’s location in Australia opens in Perth.

New venue combines dining, sports viewing and competitive social gaming under one roof.

The opening advances Dave & Buster’s continued global expansion.

PERTH, Australia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dave & Buster’s, the world’s premier destination for elevated food, drinks, games and social entertainment, today announced the opening of its first location in Perth, Western Australia. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued international growth, building on recent launches in Dominican Republic, Philippines and India.

Located in Clarkson, the venue introduces Dave & Buster’s signature combination of elevated dining, a dynamic beverage program and next-level gaming to one of Perth’s fastest-growing northern corridors. Designed as a high-energy social destination, the location offers guests a new way to gather, celebrate and compete all under one roof.

Global Growth Momentum

The Perth opening further accelerates Dave & Buster’s international momentum, joining a robust global pipeline of new locations planned across Asia and Latin America throughout 2026, including New Delhi and Mexico City.

"We continue to see strong global demand for immersive social entertainment experiences," said Antonio Bautista, President of International at Dave & Buster’s. "Perth represents an exciting opportunity in Western Australia. Clarkson is a thriving, growing community, making it an ideal location to introduce our unique experience to everyone."

Local Partnership

The Perth opening is supported by a local development partner committed to bringing world-class social entertainment to Australia and supporting the brand’s long-term growth in the region.

"We’re proud to introduce Dave & Buster’s to Clarkson and the greater Perth community" said David Heaton, CEO of NightOwl. "This concept delivers a unique blend of dining, drinks and competitive social gaming that we believe will quickly become a landmark destination in the area."

Guests are invited to follow Dave & Buster’s Australia on social media for opening celebrations, exclusive previews and upcoming events. For updates on international openings and brand milestones, visit the global franchise website and follow Dave & Buster’s on LinkedIn.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is the global leader in competitive socializing. The company operates approximately 250 venues across North America, India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic through its two industry-leading brands. The Dave & Buster’s brand drives the company’s international presence, bolstered domestically by Main Event, a premier dining and entertainment experience across the United States. By combining elevated food, drinks, and games, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. continues to redefine the modern social experience on a global scale.

NightOwl

One of Australia’s largest hospitality and entertainment groups, NightOwl operates a national portfolio of pubs, clubs and entertainment venues since 2008. The group is known across the industry for its sophisticated centralized operations, data-driven approach and investment in staff through bespoke in-house training programs.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms