ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.390 17.71% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.220 -16.85% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 29.840 7.34% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.910 -10.32% GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.520 4.63% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.280 -10.14% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.610 4.40% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.760 -8.98% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.785 3.29% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% SGH – SGH LIMITED 41.450 3.11% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 16.000 -8.47% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 5.490 3.00% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.450 -7.62% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 89.200 2.73% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.370 2.62% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.420 -7.07% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 67.310 2.39% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.310 -6.76% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.440 2.30% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.345 -6.76% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.600 2.24% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.500 -6.54% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.440 2.05% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.440 -6.49% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.250 2.04% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 16.400 -6.45% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 6.030 1.86% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.580 -6.45% RMD – RESMED INC 29.260 1.77% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.545 -6.36% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.960 1.61% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.059 -6.35% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.370 1.38% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.230 -6.30% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.160 1.31% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 12.300 -6.25% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.340 1.30% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.570 -5.79%

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