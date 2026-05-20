BLUE OCEAN TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS WILLIAM GOODBODY, JR. AS HEAD OF MARKET OPERATIONS FOR BLUE OCEAN ATS IN AUSTRALIA

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Strategic Appointment Expands Blue Ocean Technologies’ Presence Across the APAC Region

NEW YORK & MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, announced today the appointment of William Goodbody, Jr. (Bill) as Head of Market Operations. Based in Melbourne Australia, this corporate development mark’s Blue Ocean’s expansion into another key market within the Asia Pacific region. Bill will lead operational strategy and market expansion initiatives across Australia and the broader region, strengthening Blue Ocean Technologies’ global footprint and supporting the continued growth of its institutional trading ecosystem.

Bill brings more than 30 years of experience spanning global equities, foreign exchange, and digital assets across major financial centers in the United States, Europe, and APAC. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at globally recognized firms including Bats Global Markets, Hotspot FX, Knight Capital Group, AE Capital, and Zerocap.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies commented, "Bill’s deep operational expertise, institutional market knowledge, and extensive capital markets experience building and scaling global trading businesses make him an exceptional addition to the Blue Ocean ATS team. In his new role, Bill will focus on enhancing operational capabilities, supporting strategic partnerships, and accelerating Blue Ocean Technologies’ growth initiatives throughout APAC. This appointment marks an important milestone in our international growth strategy as we continue expanding into new APAC markets such as Australia," he added.

Most recently, Bill served as Head of Business Operations at Zerocap, where he led initiatives across the business including the transformation of its trading technology and prepared the organization to support 24/7 operations. Prior to Zerocap, he was the Chief Operating Officer at AE Capital, where he focused on the scaling and enhancement of trading and business operations for the multi-asset systematic hedge fund while helping secure key strategic partnerships and institutional mandates. Bill is also widely recognized for his leadership in global FX markets. During his tenure at Hotspot FX and Bats Global Markets, he played a key role in transforming the platform into one of the world’s leading institutional FX venues, helping drive substantial market share growth and contributing to the successful sale of Hotspot FX to Bats Global Markets at a 520% premium.

Bill Goodbody, Jr. commented, "I am excited to join Blue Ocean Technologies at such a pivotal time in the firm’s global expansion. Blue Ocean ATS is transforming the way the world trades US stocks, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in global market structure and operations to further enhance our presence in Australia and across the broader APAC region."

This appointment reflects Blue Ocean Technologies’ continued investment in international expansion and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, institutional-grade trading solutions to clients worldwide.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. Blue Ocean ATS is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at sales@blueoceanats.com.

Media Contact:

press@blueocean-tech.io

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