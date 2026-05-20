GoFormz Launches Australian Data Center, delivering In-Country Data Sovereignty to Construction and Energy Enterprises

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SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – GoFormz today announced the launch of its Australian data center, enabling Australian-based businesses to be provisioned entirely in-country, with customer data stored, processed, and governed under Australian Privacy Principles. GoFormz, a platform for complex field operations and enterprise-grade data capture, provides an always-on field data backbone for frontline teams operating in high-risk, compliance-sensitive environments. Localizing data residency enables lower latency and higher reliability for the mobile forms frontline crews use on remote job sites and energy assets. The company already serves industry leaders operating in Australia, including Petrol Services Australia (PSA), NQCranes, Mangan Logging, and VINCI Energies.

"GoFormz’s investment in an Australian-based data center and infrastructure is a positive development for our partnership," said Matt Ryan, IT Manager in Australia for VINCI Energies. "Local hosting supports our data residency requirements and delivers performance benefits that assist our operational teams. This capability strengthens our digital operations and reflects GoFormz’s ongoing role as a key technology partner."

While most forms tools host data on generic hyperscale regions, GoFormz provides in-country infrastructure to fuel Australia’s remote field operations at growing scale. Field teams no longer need to worry about cross-border data transfer or the compliance workarounds it entails. The GoFormz platform is compliant by design, with all systems running in-region to ensure data sovereignty and enterprise procurement approval.

"GoFormz is committed to meeting enterprise customers where they operate," said Rob Brewster, GoFormz CEO. "For Australian construction and energy companies, that means infrastructure in-country, not just a regional SaaS login. The data center is the foundation for the field data backbone our customers rely on, and the platform from which we’ll deliver AI-powered analytics for the region’s most demanding operations."

The GoFormz platform gives on-site crews a reliable and accurate way to run complex workflows and capture critical field data, flowing it directly into core business systems to drive more certainty and better margins. With standardized digital forms and seamless routing into the systems that run multi-site, multi-project operations, GoFormz is designed for safety- and compliance-critical work.

"GoFormz is purpose-built for high-risk field operations, making real-time field visibility, offline-first data capture, GPS validation, and audit-ready records possible at enterprise scale," said Lars Nilsen, CTO of GoFormz. "We have been growing and serving some of the region’s most sophisticated construction and energy companies. Having a data center in Australia enables those companies to run remote field operations with lower latency, higher reliability, and zero data sovereignty worries."

New Australian customers can be provisioned directly into the AU environment, with a dedicated migration program in place for existing accounts. To learn more about how GoFormz can help revolutionize your business and deliver a powerful competitive edge, visit www.goformz.com.

About GoFormz

The GoFormz platform is built to run complex frontline workflows and capture critical field data, empowering businesses in high-risk, compliance-critical industries to replace manual operations with fully digital, mobile-friendly workflows. GoFormz helps leading global organizations including Vestas, ServiceMaster, Elecnor, ODOT, Bozzuto, Oldcastle, and the Conlan Company power real growth by turning trusted field data into real-time operational insights. It connects seamlessly with tools like Procore, Salesforce, Egnyte, and Microsoft Power Automate, delivering measurable time and cost savings for teams in the office and the field. Learn more at www.goformz.com.

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