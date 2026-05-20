Ultra Maritime Secures New Contract to Strengthen Royal Australian Navy’s Undersea Defence Capabilities

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ultra Maritime Australia has been awarded a contract by the Australian Department of Defence to supply Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) units in support of the Royal Australian Navy. This latest agreement reinforces a trusted partnership spanning more than a decade, during which Ultra Maritime has consistently delivered advanced torpedo defence expendables to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Ultra Maritime is the world’s leading provider of advanced acoustic countermeasures, delivering innovation, evolution and operational advantage to allied navies. (PRNewsFoto/Ultra Maritime)
Ultra Maritime is the world’s leading provider of advanced acoustic countermeasures, delivering innovation, evolution and operational advantage to allied navies. (PRNewsFoto/Ultra Maritime)

Ultra Maritime’s ADC systems are engineered to provide mission-ready performance in the most demanding operational environments. Featuring intelligent acoustic output and proven interoperability, these systems are deployed by navies around the world as a reliable layer of defence against evolving undersea threats.

This latest contract further strengthens Ultra Maritime’s role in supporting Australia’s torpedo defence capabilities. It complements the company’s recent selection to supply the Surface Ship Torpedo Defence (SSTD) system for the Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter-class frigates, enhancing integrated undersea protection across the fleet.

Together, these efforts underscore Ultra Maritime’s enduring commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable maritime superiority and operational confidence for its global partners.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow’s advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2983057/Sea_Deceptor_Ultra_Maritime.jpg?p=medium600 

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Material Matters: Oil, Gold & Lithium

11:00 AM - Commodities
2
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 19-May-2026

10:45 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

10:30 AM - Technicals
4
Australian Banks, Bad Debts And The Budget

10:00 AM - Feature Stories
5
The Overnight Report: Waiting For Nvidia

8:42 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

May 08 2026 - Australia
2
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
3
AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Apr 27 2026 - Commodities
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026

May 01 2026 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-05-2026

May 04 2026 - Australia
6
In Brief: Reliance, Bannerman & Codan

May 01 2026 - Weekly Reports